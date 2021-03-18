BACK TO ALL NEWS
Formula 1 2021: Jeddah street circuit layout revealed

December's race will be the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and F1's fastest street circuit
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
18 March 2021

Formula 1 has released the first details of the Jeddah street circuit, which will host the first-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in December. 

The circuit will feature 27 corners, the most of any event on the 2021 F1 calender, and has the potential to include three DRS zones – although many of the corners will likely be taken flat, so will feel more like straights for the drivers.

At 3.837 miles long, Jeddah will be the second longest track on this year's race calendar, behind Spa Francorchamps at 4.352 miles. 

Simulations show average speeds should be around 155mph, making it the fastest street circuit in F1 and among the fastest overall. Currently, Monza holds that distinction, at 164.3mph.

The sport's management say the layout, which was designed in collaboration with famed circuit designers Tilke, will allow for more overtaking opportunities and wheel-to-wheel racing than is typically seen at other street circuit events.

Formula 1 has released an onboard video simulation of the circuit, which will be located 7.5 miles north of Jeddah city centre. 

“It’s always very exciting to release the details of a new circuit and the Saudi Arabia street circuit is no exception," F1 motorsport director Ross Brawn said. "We have worked very closely with the team at Tilke and with the promoter to ensure we have a track that provides exciting wheel-to-wheel racing for our fans and challenges all of the drivers.

"The setting is incredible, on the Red Sea, and we can’t wait to see the cars on the track in December.”

