F1 drops 2021 Singapore Grand Prix due to Covid restrictions

The Singapore Grand Prix has been removed from the 2021 F1 calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic restricting travel to the country.

Unlike many countries, Singapore has responded to the coronavirus outbreak by imposing strict immigration restrictions that F1 and national authorities have agreed make it impossible to hold the event in the city state.

The thousands of people due to descend on Singapore for the race would have put too great a strain on the city state's test-and-trace system.

An F1 spokesperson told the BBC: "We continue to work with all promoters during this fluid time and have plenty of options to adapt if needed."

This is the second year in a row that the Singapore event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The race series’ organisers have yet to confirm which track will replace Singapore’s Marina Bay Street Circuit, which was scheduled to host the GP on 1-3 October. According to the BBC, Turkey is being considered as a replacement. There could also be a revival of the Chinese Grand Prix.

A double header at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, is also a possibility, as the track owners recently offered F1 the option of two races at the venue in the middle of October. F1 owner Liberty Media is an American company.

While F1 will hope that Singapore is the last race to be cancelled this season, there are warnings that other grands prix may drop from the rota. These include the Mexican and Brazilian rounds, whose countries are currently dealing with some of the world’s highest Covid-19 infection rates.

