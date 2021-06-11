Scotland could host Extreme E round to replace South America

Scotland could host a round of the Extreme E championship, after the electric off-road racing series announced it would postpone visits to South America because of the ongoing coronavirus situation.

The series was due to hold its Amazon X Prix in the Brazilian state of Pará in October before heading further south to the Glacier X Prix in Patagonia, Argentina, in December, but this has now been postponed until next season.

The Western Isles of Scotland have been named as a potential location for a replacement round, ahead of Glasgow hosting the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November.

“This was not a decision made lightly,” said Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag about the postponement. “However, current travel advice and restrictions have also meant we have been unable to visit the race areas in advance to undertake the necessary reconnaissance visits, which are especially vital due to the remote nature of our operations.”

Agag added: “We will of course continue to support our important reforestation and agroforestry initiatives, which are already well under way in the region thanks to the help of Dr Francisco Olivieira and our partnership with The Nature Conservancy in Brazil.”

Extreme E has already completed two of its five X Prix rounds: the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia and Ocean X Prix in Senegal. An Arctic X Prix will take place in Greenland in August. Each race event highlights a different issue the planet faces, including climate change and animal conservation.

