Nissan to produce Formula E powertrains for McLaren Racing

The collaboration follows McLaren's takeover of Mercedes' championship-winning team
23 June 2022

Nissan will supply powertrains for McLaren for the ninth season of Formula E, following confirmation that the British firm will compete in the sport for the first time. 

The collaboration also follows Nissan’s acquisition of the e-Dams Formula E team, and means the Japanese company will both compete in the sport and supply powertrains for another outfit.

Nissan boss Ashwani Gupta said the partnership with McLaren will be “a powerful one”. It will develop Gen3 powertrains, which are said to improve efficiency and raise the top speed of the racing cars to over 200mph. 

The new racers produce around 470bhp and are specifically tuned for racing on street circuits. The FIA says they represent the pinnacle of high performance, efficiency and sustainability.

“The pioneering spirit and drive to innovate are characteristics Nissan and McLaren Racing share, making them an ideal partner for us in Formula E and as we continue to electrify our vehicles,” said Gupta. 

McLaren’s inaugural entry into the competition, meanwhile, follows its acquisition of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E team. 

Mercedes quit the sport last year to focus on road development, despite having won the series that season. 

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said: “As we are shaping the team for its first season as McLaren in Formula E, we are naturally seeking the best partnerships and opportunities on every front – with the technical aspect being one of the key areas. 

“Nissan have proven their knowledge, craft and commitment over the last four seasons in Formula E, and heading into the Gen3 era, we have full confidence that the collaboration will bring both parties much success. This will be a true partnership that will drive both the team’s performance and the development of the Nissan Formula E powertrain technology.”

