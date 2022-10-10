BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Red Bull and Aston Martin found guilty of F1 cost cap breaches
UP NEXT
Students at University of Stuttgart set new EV acceleration record

Red Bull and Aston Martin found guilty of F1 cost cap breaches

Governing body is “currently determining appropriate action", with a range of penalties possible
Damien Smith
News
2 mins read
10 October 2022

Red Bull has been judged guilty of breaking the Formula 1 cost cap in 2021 during Max Verstappen’s charge to his first world championship.

Today’s delayed announcement, originally expected before the Japanese Grand Prix, confirms the Milton Keynes-based team was in breach of budget limitations that are central to the foundations by which modern F1 is regulated.

The FIA, motorsport’s governing body, hasn't revealed by how much Red Bull exceeded the cost cap, set last year at $145 million (£114m), but described the offence as “minor”. That indicates the breach is in the lower of two categories set out in the regulations, to the tune of less than 5% or $7.25m (£2.49m).

Related articles

The team, which finished second in the constructors’ standings to Mercedes-AMG last year, has also been found to have committed what is known as a "procedural" breach for the late submission of files, an offence that Aston Martin has also been found guilty of.

No penalty has yet been announced for either team. The FIA said it was “currently determining appropriate action". 

A range of penalties for Red Bull are possible: a reprimand, a deduction of drivers’ and/or constructors’ championship points, suspension from competition, increased limitations on aerodynamic testing and a reduction of the team’s future cost cap.

Earlier this year, Williams was found guilty of a procedural breach and was fined £25,000 (£22,600).

The confirmation of the FIA’s findings follows in the wake of stringent denials by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner at both the Singapore and Japanese GPs that the team had committed a breach of the budget cap.

Red Bull has responded to the FIA’s statement, saying: “We note the findings by the FIA of ‘minor overspend breaches of the financial regulations’ with surprise and disappointment.

“Our 2021 submission was below the cost cap limit, so we need to carefully review the FIA’s findings as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost cap amount. 

“Despite the conjecture and positioning of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA which we will respectfully follow while we consider all the options available to us.”

The findings will fire F1 into a controversy and potential crisis that Red Bull’s critics, including rivals Mercedes-AMG and Ferrari, will claim seriously undermines not only Verstappen’s first world title, gained last year, but also his second, which was confirmed in confusing circumstances at Suzuka on Sunday.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Nissan Ariya 4WD front threequarters driving
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
audi rs4 01 front tracking
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

The level of punishment will become a point of conjecture that will raise uncomfortable questions about the team’s success over the past two seasons.

Used cars for sale

 Ssangyong REXTON 2.2D Ultimate T-Tronic 4WD Euro 6 5dr (7 Seat)
2019
£28,333
20,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Ford C-Max 1.6 Zetec Euro 5 5dr
2011
£4,030
102,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 5.0 V8 SV Autobiography Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£49,888
82,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech GT Line Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£21,995
21,490miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Land Rover FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 HSE Lux CommandShift 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2013
£13,250
84,100miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Seat LEON 1.4 TSI FR Technology ST Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£12,000
55,474miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.0 D5 R-Design Geartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£24,039
102,600miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
BMW 1 Series 2.0 118d SE Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£8,944
68,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec Manual Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£6,895
92,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Just Saying 10 October 2022
Therefore not a fair race or season or chosen winner.
Rules are rules.
xxxx 10 October 2022

Masi didn't come cheap.

Latest Drives

Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Nissan Ariya 4WD front threequarters driving
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
audi rs4 01 front tracking
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive

View all latest drives