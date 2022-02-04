Haas reveals first new-look 2022 Formula 1 car

Haas has revealed its Formula 1 car for the upcoming 2022 season in a series of rendered images.

The firm is the first of the 10 F1 teams to reveal its new car, named the VF-22 Challenger, built to the new regulations that are claimed to make the sport more competitive.

The shape of the 2022 F1 cars is radically different, with additions including a ground-effect floor, a simplified front wing, a reshaped rear wing and 18in wheels with low-profile tyres, which Haas says are designed to reduce overheating and allow drivers to push more.

Under the skin of the VF-22 sits a 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 Ferrari 066/7 engine, running on a 10% bio-component fuel, as part of a hybrid powertrain.

“It’s that time of year when you’re naturally optimistic that the hard work and effort of everyone will translate to a competitive entry on track,” said Haas founder and owner Gene Haas.

“We made the decision back in 2020 to really channel time and resources into the VF-22, foregoing anything track-related for 2021, which wasn’t easy to watch. Hopefully that decision bears fruit and we return to challenging for points and taking something from the weekends.”

A few of the car’s aerodynamic details have been removed from the rendered images in a bid to withhold some secrecy until the team reveals the final version in pre-season testing towards the end of February.

Haas will go into the 2022 season with an unchanged driver line-up, with Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher behind the wheel. The team finished last in 2021, having scored no points.

Haas believes the new rules and regulations will return it to competitiveness.

“We all know what the team is capable of, we’ve proved that in the past; and with this new car, born out of a completely new set of regulations and with our new design team in place, I’m confident we can showcase once again that we can compete on weekends,” said team principal Guenther Steiner.

“It has been a tremendous effort by everyone involved, and now comes the fun part of getting the new car to the circuit and dialing in all the elements.

"Last season was a long one, but I’m confident that 2022 will see us back in the mix with the VF-22.”

The 2022 F1 season will start at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on 20 March.