BTCC 2023: Title duo Sutton and Ingram star at Silverstone

Rounds 25, 26 and 27 of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship proved to be a memorable occasion at Silverstone last weekend.

BMW scored its 149th and 150th BTCC victories thanks to triumphs from Jake Hill and Colin Turkington, but it was Ash Sutton and Tom Ingram’s surge through the pack in race two that put the crowd on its collective feet.

Hill’s race one success was followed by despair for the Laser Tools Racing man, while Turkington’s day improved dramatically following a dismal start, but both drivers ultimately left Silverstone with their hopes of securing the drivers’ title now over.

Sutton’s race two victory was a highlight as both he and Ingram came from way back on the grid to reach the podium, before the pair scooped yet more silverware in the final encounter.

Three-time champion Sutton now leads the drivers’ standings by 45 points from Ingram – with 67 still on offer – as the duo now go head-to-head for the title at Brands Hatch in two weeks’ time.

BMW remains in charge as it targets a record 10th manufacturers’ crown, while Josh Cook moved into an unassailable lead in the independent drivers’ table.

Napa Racing UK and One Motorsport will also be looking to wrap up the teams’ and independent teams’ titles at the Kent circuit.

The final BTCC event of the season will take place on 7/8 October. You can watch the action live on ITV4.

Hill makes the correct tyre call to win race one

Hill made a late call to switch to Goodyear wet tyres, before leaving rivals in his wake to win the opening BTCC race at Silverstone.

Drizzly conditions led to pre-race chaos as teams and drivers had a critical call to make, with the majority of the top 10 choosing to stick with slick rubber.

The tide turned just a few minutes before the contest as the rain began to get heavier, suggesting that Hill and a number of others lower down the order had made the right decision.

Further drama followed for pole-sitter Mikey Doble when CarStore Power Maxed Racing seemed to make a mistake during the green flag procedure as the driver was told to continue for an unscheduled second lap, while the rest of the grid took up their positions.

With Doble now out of contention, it was left to the four main title protagonists to battle it out. Hill dealt with them comfortably as he blasted away with the correct rubber beneath his BMW 330e M Sport.

A fully jumbled order finally settled as Hill won from Napa Racing UK’s Dan Rowbottom, with the latter getting the better of CarStore Power Maxed Racing’s Andrew Watson in the closing stages.