BTCC 2023: Napa Racing UK double before Team BMW fight back

The 2023 British Touring Car Championship resumed at Croft this weekend after its annual summer break with another dramatic race day in North Yorkshire.

The title race swung one way and then the other, as the Napa Racing UK trio of Dan Cammish, Ash Sutton and Dan Rowbottom were in commanding form during their qualifying 1-2-3 on Saturday, which they duly converted into an impressive podium clean sweep in each of the first two races on Sunday.

Drama followed in the final bout, however, as Team BMW’s Colin Turkington won from Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8’s Tom Ingram, whilst an accident for Sutton cut his advantage to just six points at the summit of the drivers’ standings.

Turkington has now moved up to third in the overall order, ahead of WSR stablemate Jake Hill, whilst Cammish reignited his own championship challenge after scoring a fantastic haul of points around the technical 2.13-mile circuit.

Josh Cook completed the podium during the finale as the One Motorsport with Starline Racing driver made a solid return to the rostrum.

Rounds 19, 20 and 21 of the 2023 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship will take place at Knockhill in Scotland on 12/13 August.

Cammish in control

Pole man Cammish claimed victory in the opener – ahead of NAPA Racing UK team-mates Sutton and Rowbottom – as the trio produced a dominant display.It was status quo for much of the 15 laps, although Sutton and Rowbottom did have an early skirmish for second, with the former choosing to run the medium Goodyear tyre compound while his team-mates ran the quicker soft option.Rowbottom eventually played the team game, however, as he let Sutton through to take second on the final lap.There was no stopping the pride of Yorkshire at the front as Cammish cruised to his third victory of the campaign to kickstart the second half of his season.Cook produced a brilliant defensive drive as he also ran the medium Goodyear tyres on his One Motorsport with Starline Racing Honda, keeping a trio of title contenders behind him to take fourth.Team BMW’s Turkington was shuffled down to seventh after Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport’s Hill and Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8’s Ingram got the better of the four-time champion during the opening laps.