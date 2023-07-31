BACK TO ALL NEWS
BTCC 2023: Napa Racing UK double before Team BMW fight back

Cammish, Sutton and Turkington share BTCC spoils at Croft
31 July 2023

The 2023 British Touring Car Championship resumed at Croft this weekend after its annual summer break with another dramatic race day in North Yorkshire. 

The title race swung one way and then the other, as the Napa Racing UK trio of Dan Cammish, Ash Sutton and Dan Rowbottom were in commanding form during their qualifying 1-2-3 on Saturday, which they duly converted into an impressive podium clean sweep in each of the first two races on Sunday.

Drama followed in the final bout, however, as Team BMW’s Colin Turkington won from Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8’s Tom Ingram, whilst an accident for Sutton cut his advantage to just six points at the summit of the drivers’ standings.

Turkington has now moved up to third in the overall order, ahead of WSR stablemate Jake Hill, whilst Cammish reignited his own championship challenge after scoring a fantastic haul of points around the technical 2.13-mile circuit.

Josh Cook completed the podium during the finale as the One Motorsport with Starline Racing driver made a solid return to the rostrum.

Rounds 19, 20 and 21 of the 2023 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship will take place at Knockhill in Scotland on 12/13 August.

Cammish in control

Pole man Cammish claimed victory in the opener – ahead of NAPA Racing UK team-mates Sutton and Rowbottom – as the trio produced a dominant display.It was status quo for much of the 15 laps, although Sutton and Rowbottom did have an early skirmish for second, with the former choosing to run the medium Goodyear tyre compound while his team-mates ran the quicker soft option.Rowbottom eventually played the team game, however, as he let Sutton through to take second on the final lap.There was no stopping the pride of Yorkshire at the front as Cammish cruised to his third victory of the campaign to kickstart the second half of his season.Cook produced a brilliant defensive drive as he also ran the medium Goodyear tyres on his One Motorsport with Starline Racing Honda, keeping a trio of title contenders behind him to take fourth.Team BMW’s Turkington was shuffled down to seventh after Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport’s Hill and Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8’s Ingram got the better of the four-time champion during the opening laps.

Sutton sweeps to seventh success of season

NAPA Racing UK took another podium lockout in the second BTCC race of the day, as standings leader Sutton swept to his seventh win of the year so far.The #116 Ford Focus blasted off the line from second on the grid and cruised around the outside of team-mate Cammish to move into the lead through turn one, and the ultra-talented Sutton eventually pulled nearly eight seconds clear of the chasing pack.Cammish backed up his race one win success with a second-place finish, whilst Rowbottom again claimed third as he fended off Ingram for the 15-lap duration.Ingram hounded down Rowbottom and hauled his Hyundai i30N alongside his rival at one stage early on, but he was unable to make a move stick and had to settle for fourth.One Motorsport with Starline Racing’s Cook was fifth ahead of Turkington’s BMW 330e M Sport, but there was disappointment for one title contender as Hill spun down the order whilst in the battle for a top five finish.Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport’s Hill was pressuring Cook’s Honda Civic Type R but seemed to push too hard through turn one on lap ten and eventually lost control on the exit of the corner – he would eventually finish 11th.

Turkington takes lights-to-flag victory

Team BMW’s Turkington claimed a commanding triumph in the final race at Croft, whilst Ingram took second to again close the gap to Sutton to just six points.Cook went for glory from the outside of the front row, but couldn’t convert a move on Turkington and also had to concede to Ingram as the field flew through the opening turns.There was even greater drama behind as Team BMW’s Stephen Jelley was involved in an incident with a trio of Napa Racing UK cars. Slight contact led to a further significant moment as a clash between Sutton’s Ford and Jelley’s BMW forced both cars into retirement.A safety car was called for when Sutton’s stricken machine failed to make it back into the pitlane, but Turkington was still able to control the race at the restart from Ingram and Cook.NAPA Racing UK’s Cammish and Rowbottom came home in fourth and fifth respectively to complete a fantastic day for the duo, whilst One Motorsport with Starline Racing’s Aiden Moffat grabbed a top six finish.Turkington’s triumph helped BMW maintain its lead of the Manufacturers’ standings, whilst NAPA Racing UK remain top of the Teams’ leaderboard.A solid weekend for Cook and his One Motorsport with Starline Racing outfit ensures they hold sway across the Independents’ honours, whilst CarStore Power Maxed Racing’s Mikey Doble tops the Jack Sears Trophy table.

