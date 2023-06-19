BTCC 2023: Hill and Turkington complete BMW clean sweep

West Surrey Racing won each of the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) races at Oulton Park on Sunday, as Jake Hill and Colin Turkington guided BMW to a clean sweep of victories.

Hill almost completed a perfect day individually as the Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport star took two wins, a second place and three fastest laps.

Turkington produced a sensational turnaround throughout the day, having started last on the grid for the opener. The four-time champion made stunning ground in the first race and improved even further in the second, before charging to his 65th BTCC career triumph in the reverse grid finale.

Ash Sutton, Tom Ingram and Adam Morgan all achieved podium finishes, as the title race took a massive twist at its midway stage.

Sutton’s advantage in the drivers’ standings has been reduced to six points from Ingram, while Hill and Turkington remain in close contention.

The second half of the BTCC campaign will resume at Croft in North Yorkshire on 29/30 July.

Hill leads BMW charge with race one win

A fantastic victory in the opener kickstarted Hill’s 2023 campaign.

The Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport racer has driven consistently at the sharp end during the season so far, with three second-place finishes being his best result up to that point, but a deserved visit to the top step of the podium elevated his title challenge.

A brilliant start from Hill had his BMW 330e M Sport blasting past pole-sitter Sutton around the outside on the run down to turn one, and a robust defence followed on the opening laps as the rear-wheel-drive saloon gradually brought its tyres up to temperature.

After a high-pressured start, Hill then gradually settled into his stride and pulled away from championship leader Sutton in his Napa Racing UK Ford Focus ST.

Bristol Street Motors with Excelr8's Ingram completed the podium as he shook off the frustrations of qualifying to come through from sixth on the grid.

Hill does the Oulton Park double

Hill then claimed his first-ever BTCC double, as the BMW star followed up his opening win with a lights-to-flag success in the second bout at the picturesque Cheshire venue.

In truth, Hill was never troubled in the contest, despite an early period behind the safety car, and eventually pulled clear to secure another win ahead of Sutton.

The fight for the final place on the podium was an intriguing one, as Ingram held off a late charge from Turkington, with the latter again performing brilliantly to come through the order.