BTCC 2023: Cammish seals superb Donington double

Dan Cammish produced a race-winning double as the 2023 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship got off to a wet and wild start at Donington Park this weekend (22/23 April).

Tom Chilton claimed his first BTCC triumph in four years and, incredibly, his first at the famous Leicestershire circuit since 2004, as the ever-changing conditions provided action throughout the order.

There were podiums for the likes of Jake Hill, Tom Ingram and Ash Sutton, whilst debutant Andrew Watson and fans’ favourite Nic Hamilton also starred.

Dan Cammish wins curtain raiser as rivals hit trouble

Cammish and his NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus overhauled long-time race leader Jake Hill’s BMW to win the opening round, as a number of other big hitters found trouble.

Pole-sitter, and Cammish’s team-mate, Dan Rowbottom made a sluggish start, with Hill and NAPA stablemate Sutton immediately eyeing an opportunity to surge into the lead. Three into one wouldn’t work and inevitable contact followed.

Rookie Watson (CarStore Power Maxed Racing) incredibly made his way up to fourth in the latter stages in a performance that belied his lack of experience.

He hounded down the top three, who were already having their own scrap for victory, which eventually went to Cammish as he blasted past Hill through the Craner Curves on lap 19 of 21, whilst Ingram completed the podium ahead of Watson.

Chilton makes a welcome return to winning ways

The second contest was a wet and wild affair where tyre choice proved pivotal, as BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8’s Tom Chilton switched to Goodyear wet tyres early on.

Team BMW’s Adam Morgan and Chilton were the first to surge through the field and it was the latter that got the better of things amidst the slippery conditions.

They both soon hit the front and comfortably pulled clear in the top two positions, whilst NAPA Racing UK’s Sam Osborne scored a first-ever podium in the BTCC, having also made the early call to run on wets.

It was the battle for fifth that had the crowd on its feet as rookie Mikey Doble in his Vauxhall Astra and Nic Hamilton’s Cupra Leon swapped places on a number of occasions during the closing laps before the latter clinched the place.

Hamilton in particular was roared home by spectators, family and his team in what proved to be one of the proudest moments of his incredible story and career.

Dan does the Donington double

Cammish completed his memorable day with a lights-to-flag triumph in the finale, as the action kicked off behind him.

With Cammish off into the distance it left Ingram to fend off Team BMW’s Turkington, Sutton and Hill for the other podium positions, and the reigning champion defended expertly.