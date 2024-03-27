BACK TO ALL NEWS
2024 BTCC race season to be streamed live via TikTok

Touring car series to be broadcasted on social media, taking its coverage global for the first time in its history
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
27 March 2024

The 2024 season of the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) will be streamed live via TikTok, in a move designed to bring the UK's popular event to a new, younger audience.

ITV Sport, the media outlet responsible for the coverage, has said that this is the first time a major organisation like itself has livestreamed an entire competition across the social media platform.

Every race is set to be shown in full via ITV Sport's TikTok account.

The move to social media also means the BTCC will be broadcasted live around the world for the first time in its 66-year history and is said to be "one of the most significant [decisions] in the history of the BTCC". 

All races and events will additionally be covered on the existing ITV network, including ITV4 television and ITVX streaming.

Highlights and catch-up programmes for the tin-top championship will also be available across the television network.

The full broadcasting schedule is set to be revealed in the coming weeks. You can find the full race calendar here.

BTCC chief executive Alan Gow said: “This is a truly groundbreaking move for the BTCC. I’m incredibly proud that we will be the first major motorsport championship in the world to have its entire race season streamed live on TikTok.

"It’s the real cherry on the top of our ongoing and vast UK coverage, which is live and free on ITV4 and ITVX.

“Most importantly, this agreement will introduce the BTCC to a massive new and completely different demographic – a younger and more diverse audience, which is exactly what we, and in fact all of motorsport, are looking to achieve.

"This is very big news for the BTCC, our teams and our partners as we cement the future of the UK’s most prestigious motorsport championship.”

The opening ceremony for the 2024 season will take place at Donington Park on 16 April, alongside the final pre-season test ahead of the competitive campaign beginning on the 27 April.

Prior to the season's launch at Donington’s National circuit, the first test day will take place at Brands Hatch (Indy) in Kent on 3 April, with the next scheduled for one week later (10 April) at Croft in North Yorkshire.

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Assistant

Jonathan is an editorial assistant working with Autocar. He has held this position since March 2024, having previously studied at the University of Glasgow before moving to London to become an editorial apprentice and pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves writing news stories, travelling to launch events and interviewing some of the industry's most influential executives, rewriting used car reviews and used car advice articles, updating and uploading articles for the Autocar website and making sure they are optimised for search engines, and regularly appearing on Autocar's social media channels including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

