2022 BTCC season to launch at Thruxton on 13 April

Hampshire track will host launch event for hybrid era; open to crowds for the first time since 2019
14 February 2022

Thruxton will host the official launch of the 2022 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) along with the final day of official testing before the season begins. 

The launch will take place at the Hampshire race track on 13 April. It will also be the first time public crowds will be allowed to attend the launch since 2019.

Cars will take to the track for a total of six hours, from 10am to 1pm, and 2pm to 5pm. The pitlane walkabout also returns, where fans will be able to get close to drivers and their race-ready cars. 

The event will take place 10 days before the season’s opening race at Donington Park. The season’s calendar remains unchanged, with Brands Hatch, Thruxton, Oulton Park, Croft, Knockhill and Snetterton all featuring this year. 

With a total of 30 rounds at 10 different tracks, the final race of the season will run at Brands Hatch in November. Donington Park and Croft will also hold testing sessions on 29 March and 6 April respectively. 

The 2022/23 season marks the introduction of a 32-car grid and hybrid power to the sport for the first time, after two years of testing by series organiser TOCA.

Each car will be equipped with a 60V gearbox-mounted electric motor, mated to the championship’s existing 2.0-litre engine. The motor adds around 40bhp to each car’s overall power output. 

Laser Tools Racing’s Ash Sutton was last year’s champion, securing his third BTCC title with a race to spare. He completed his successful season in the final race at Brands Hatch.

Tickets for the April event are free and racing fans can register their interest through the Thruxton Racing website.

 

