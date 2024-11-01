BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Rare cars descend on London for free St James’s Spectacle show
UP NEXT
Toyota hints at new MR2, Celica, Supra and GR86

Rare cars descend on London for free St James’s Spectacle show

Inaugural event tomorrow – Saturday 2 November – is a prelude to the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
1 November 2024

The organiser of the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run has announced a new car show presenting landmark models from history of motoring.

The St James’s Spectacle is free to attend and will take place on London’s Pall Mall tomorrow, Saturday 2 November, ahead of the London to Brighton Run the following day.

It will comprise a concours event for some 75 pre-1905 cars judged by industry and television personalities including Edd China and Alan Titchmarsh, as well as several zones highlighting the past and future of the motor industry.

Related articles

The Heritage Display area will provide a neat timeline through the history of the industry, from horse-drawn carriages through to steam-powered cars and up to today’s high-tech electric vehicles.

It will also celebrate 125 years of Fiat and Renault, plus the 50th anniversary of the Volkswagen Golf.

Meanwhile, the Modern Design showcase will feature a mix of famed classics and new supercars. They range from a 1904 Mercedes Simplex and a Subaru Impreza rally car to the Aston Martin Valkyrie and a Porsche 963 hypercar that raced in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

Fiat 130HP and Aston Martin Valkyrie

“The Spectacle really will live up to its name,” said Duncan Wiltshire, Chairman of the Royal Automobile Club. “Whether it’s the extraordinary collection of Victorian and Edwardian pioneers or the glittering array of equally innovative hypercars furthering the ground-breaking technologies to come, Pall Mall will be packed automotive legends past, present and future. And, best of all, everyone can enjoy the Spectacle for free.”

The event will start at 10am and end at 3pm.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Hyundai Santa Fe 2024 review lead front cornering
Hyundai Santa Fe
8
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Inster review front
Hyundai Inster
Hyundai Inster
Porsche Macan 4 2024 review front tracking 1168
Porsche Macan Electric
Porsche Macan Electric
Abarth 600e front three quarter lead
Abarth 600e
Abarth 600e
Dacia Duster review
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster

View all car reviews

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used cars for sale

Mazda Mazda2 1.5 SKYACTIV-G GT Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,698
20,364miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i Sport (LCP) DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£23,698
9,725miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,998
26,145miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 H T-GDi N Line S Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£30,998
6,431miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Hyundai I20 1.0 T-GDi MHEV SE Connect Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£13,998
13,703miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 T-GDi SE Connect Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£19,698
19,929miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Nissan Juke 1.5 DCi 8v Tekna Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£5,945
64,800miles
Diesel
Manual
5
BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i Sport (LCP) DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£23,498
14,396miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i Sport (LCP) DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£23,498
12,763miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Hyundai Santa Fe 2024 review lead front cornering
Hyundai Santa Fe
8
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Inster review front
Hyundai Inster
Hyundai Inster
Porsche Macan 4 2024 review front tracking 1168
Porsche Macan Electric
Porsche Macan Electric
Abarth 600e front three quarter lead
Abarth 600e
Abarth 600e
Dacia Duster review
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster

View all car reviews