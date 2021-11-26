2022 Brussels motor show moved due to pandemic

The 2022 Brussels motor show has been cancelled because of the worsening coronavirus situation in Belgium and the expected announcement of stricter Covid-19 restrictions in the country, the event’s organisers have said.

The show was set to mark 99 years since its inception in January but it now looks likely that it will be rescheduled for January 2023.

“We anticipate that the worsening health situation and the expected introduction of special restrictions will not allow us to accommodate the expected number of visitors in optimal conditions,” said Andreas Cremer of the Belgian Federation of Bikes and Automobiles (FEBIAC).

The statement also said the rearranged show would aim to celebrate 100 years of the exhibition. A further announcement is expected soon.

It has been confirmed that the event will be supported by the launch of a new digital platform to answer questions from drivers and bikers.

A smaller event than those held in Munich and Geneva, the Brussels motor show is held every two years and first took place in 1902.

The 2022 event was expected to attract a large number of car manufacturers and was set to run from 15 January to 23 January. In 2019, the Range Rover Evoque, the Ford Mondeo Hybrid and the Hyundai i40 facelift premiered at the show, while several European debuts also took place, including the Mazda 3, Volvo S60, BMW S70 and 992-generation Porsche 911.