BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alfa Romeo future 'safe' as it looks to post record profits
UP NEXT
New 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV gets 677bhp range-topper

Alfa Romeo future 'safe' as it looks to post record profits

Italian marque "is now in a position to fund its own future", says Stellantis CEO
Mark Tisshaw
News
2 mins read
17 October 2022

Alfa Romeo is “safe” and its future secured for at least the next 10 years.

That’s according to Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares, who said Alfa Romeo was already profitable under Stellantis ownership and it was set to post record financial figures this year.

“Alfa is going very well,” said Tavares, speaking at the Paris motor show. “The business has been turned around and it is profitable. It is now in a position to fund its own future – it’s safe. The turnaround was done even before the launch of Tonale [the new small SUV that is launching now].

Related articles

“This will be a record year for the brand. Alfa is set for the next 10 years. Since we created Stellantis, its turnaround has been spectacular.”

Following the Tonale, Alfa is understood to be readying an electric SUV for launch in 2024 and a saloon larger than the Giulia aimed at the US market after that. A sports car is also set to return to the Alfa range.

Alfa is one of three premium brands in the Stellantis stable, alongside DS and Lancia. Tavares said the contribution to the Stellantis bottom line of these three brands was “very limited compared to peers” in the premium market. “So it’s an opportunity for us,” he added. “This is one of our things working well at the moment, and what I see makes me confident.”

Tavares was also pleased with the performance of the DS brand within Stellantis. “It is going very well and profitability has always been very high,” he said. “I believe we are competitive and I’m very happy we’re doing an outstanding job.”

Advertisement

Latest business news

Alfa Romeo Tonale FD 14
Alfa Romeo is set to have a record year thanks to its new Tonale SUV

Alfa Romeo future 'safe' as it looks to post record profits

Alfa Romeo future &#039;safe&#039; as it looks to post record profits
carlos tavares 1
Tavares says the controversial regulations - which are five years in the making - is counter productive
Scrap EU7 emissions regulations, says Stellantis boss
Scrap EU7 emissions regulations, says Stellantis boss
McLaren factory worker installing bumper
Workers should stay in roles to make an impact, but not for too long
Industry digest: how long should you stay in one job?
Industry digest: how long should you stay in one job?
Mini Cooper S in front of Oxford factory
Oxford currently builds petrol and electric Mini, but EV will come from China from 2023
Editor’s letter: Why Mini UK plant is turning its back on EVs for now
Editor’s letter: Why Mini UK plant is turning its back on EVs for now
Britishvolt gigafactory render
Britishvolt previously delayed its projected production start from mid-2024 to 2025
Report: Britishvolt seeks emergency £200m ahead of Christmas
Report: Britishvolt seeks emergency £200m ahead of Christmas

View all business news

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
sabre 17 October 2022

Alfa future is safe, as is Alfa repair mechanics' future, see "ALberto Fix the Automobile" based on "Fix It Again Tony" 

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives