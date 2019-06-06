New Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S on sale in UK from £74,599

Mercedes-AMG has announced UK prices and specifications for the standard and coupé variants of its updated GLC 63 performance SUV.

Prices start from £74,599 for the entry-level GLC 63 4Matic+, with the cheapest coupé model costing £77,089.

Top-of-the-line 503bhp S models feature red brake calipers, performance seats, performance-oriented bodykit, a multi-function leather steering wheel and 20in wheels. Prices start at £83,665 for the GLC 63 S SUV and £88,345 for the coupé.

The most expensive variant of the new GLC 63 is the S-badged coupé variant with the optional Premium Plus package, which adds a Burmester surround-sound system, keyless ignition and sliding sunroof.

For £4285, S models can be equipped with a high-performance ceramic brake kit, which features bronze six-piston calipers at the front and single-piston floating calipers at the rear.

Mercedes also confirmed that the SUV is capable of 22.2 mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, emitting 278 g/km of CO2, while the S variant manages 22.1 mpg and 283 g/km. The standard coupé offers a slight improvement, consuming 22.6 combined mpg and emitting 275 g/km of CO2.

Unveiled earlier this year at the New York motor show, the GLC 63 is the fastest SUV to have lapped the 12.9-mile Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The performance SUVs have received a series of subtle changes, most of which are focused on the exterior styling and upgrades to the interior.

New features include redesigned LED headlights and tail-lights and new trapezoidal twin tailpipes. Customers can now also specify new 21in alloy wheels and Graphite Grey Magno matt paint.