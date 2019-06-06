New Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S on sale in UK from £74,599

Fastest SUV to lap the Nurburgring packs a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 and is available in regular and coupé bodystyles
6 June 2019

Mercedes-AMG has announced UK prices and specifications for the standard and coupé variants of its updated GLC 63 performance SUV.

Prices start from £74,599 for the entry-level GLC 63 4Matic+, with the cheapest coupé model costing £77,089. 

Top-of-the-line 503bhp S models feature red brake calipers, performance seats, performance-oriented bodykit, a multi-function leather steering wheel and 20in wheels. Prices start at £83,665 for the GLC 63 S SUV and £88,345 for the coupé. 

The most expensive variant of the new GLC 63 is the S-badged coupé variant with the optional Premium Plus package, which adds a Burmester surround-sound system, keyless ignition and sliding sunroof. 

For £4285, S models can be equipped with a high-performance ceramic brake kit, which features bronze six-piston calipers at the front and single-piston floating calipers at the rear. 

Mercedes also confirmed that the SUV is capable of  22.2 mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, emitting 278 g/km of CO2, while the S variant manages 22.1 mpg and 283 g/km. The standard coupé offers a slight improvement, consuming 22.6 combined mpg and emitting 275 g/km of CO2.

 

Unveiled earlier this year at the New York motor show, the GLC 63 is the fastest SUV to have lapped the 12.9-mile Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The performance SUVs have received a series of subtle changes, most of which are focused on the exterior styling and upgrades to the interior.

New features include redesigned LED headlights and tail-lights and new trapezoidal twin tailpipes. Customers can now also specify new 21in alloy wheels and Graphite Grey Magno matt paint.  

However, the most significant upgrades are found inside. Included is a revised instrument binnacle and Mercedes' new MBUX operating system with touchscreen, touchpad, voice and (optional) gesture control. There’s also a new AMG steering wheel that features touchpads within its horizontal spokes and offers additional upholstery options.

Power for the SUVs continues to be provided by AMG’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol V8. Its output remains unchanged, so the standard cars make 469bhp and 442lb ft and the S versions 503bhp and 516lb ft.

As standard, drive is channelled through AMG’s nine-speed Speedshift MCT dual-clutch automatic gearbox and fully variable 4Matic+ four-wheel drive system. As an upgrade, all models now come as standard with an additional 'slippery' driving mode for damp or wet conditions as well as an electronically controlled locking differential.

AMG quotes a 0-62mph time of 3.8sec for both the GLC 63 S 4Matic+ and GLC 63 S Coupé 4Matic+. Their top speed is nominally limited to 155mph, but it can be increased to 174mph with the optional Driver’s Package.

The two also feature AMG-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers and so-called Ride Control+ air springs at the rear.

AMG says the facelifted GLC 63 S 4Matic+ has become the fastest SUV to have lapped the Nürburgring, with a time of 7min 49.4sec.

“The lap record on the Nordschleife has proven the GLC 63 is right at the top of its segment in terms of dynamics," said AMG chairman Tobias Moers. "With our V8, we hold a decisive unique selling point in the competitive environment. We were able to hone the dynamic even more and also further increase the suitability for every day."

jason_recliner

17 April 2019
So similar to a Type-R,then, but three times the price.

madmac

19 April 2019

C&D instrument tested the GLCS and 0-60 was 3.3 sec! Ballisitic! Wish they would put the 4Matic+ in the C63S! That would tempt me out of my RS Audis.{I had a C63 and loved it]

Madmac

