Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV shows its face at Goodwood 2019

“We expect the Tonale to become our best-selling car,” said Zerbi. “Combined with our other new products, we expect to have a car to suit the needs of around 80% of all European car buyers by 2024, and that puts Alfa in a much stronger position than today.”

Zerbi also confirmed that the car would reach production with very few changes beyond details such as adding windscreen wipers and switching it from a four to five-seater. “This concept gives a good indication of the production model,” she said. “It is accurate in not just the proportions, but the details, including the telephone dial wheels, the triple headlamps and the dashboard lines.”

New Fiat Panda concept tipped for shock Geneva reveal

The Tonale, which sits below the Stelvio in the Italian firm's SUV range, is set to use a hybrid system that will be introduced in the Jeep Renegade shortly, although Zerbi refused to be drawn on details of its capabilities beyond saying it links a front mounted petrol engine and a rear-mounted electric motor.

Alfa gave no details of the power output of the system, but the Renegade PHEV revealed at Geneva by sister firm Jeep featured a 236bhp powertrain.

It is likely Alfa would look to eclipse this figure in order to meet its performance brief. Instead of a 'Dynamic' drive mode as in previous Alfas, the Tonale features a 'Dual Power' option that makes maximum use of both motors Zerbi did confirm that convention petrol - and likely diesel - engines would be offered in the line-up as well.

Alfa offered few technical details of the car’s set-up, either, although reports suggest the Tonale will make use of the Jeep Renegade's platform, meaning front-wheel drive is likely. Zerbi refused to be drawn, saying only: “ “We’re looking at architectures that we have in-house.”

However, global Alfa Romeo boss Tim Kuniskis promised that the Tonale ”will embrace our core brand principals: advanced engine technology, electrification, distance proportions and stunning Italian design." He claimed: "We will not launch just another CUV. We will launch a CUV as only Alfa can."

Kuniskis also vowed that the hybrid powertrain would be used to enhance the driving experience, rather than just helping the firm meet CO2 emissions targets. "We've put the driver at the centre, with incredible steering feel," he said. "The Tonale will have a distinct personality and timeless design that evokes the passion of its designers."

The Tonale features styling closely aligned to the larger Stelvio, and the firm says it contains touches referencing previous Alfa models. The 21-inch wheels feature a design inspired by the 33 Stradale, and the firm says the narrow front LED lights reflect the SZ and Brera.

Inside, the Tonale concept makes extensive use of leather and Alcantara, with a number of backlit panels. The dashboard features a 12.3-inch digital display screen, with a 10.25-inch central touchscreen. Alfa says that the concept features a new version of its infotainment system, including a new multitasking interface.

While the Tonale will give Alfa a boost as it chases 400,000 sales a year, last year its parent company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), announced plans to build two new SUVs alongside a new GT4 coupé and 8C sports car, by 2022.

The firm’s group CEO Mike Manley is credited with putting the Jeep brand back into a position of strength by launching more attainable SUV models, such as the Renegade.