Tickets for 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed on sale now

Festival of Speed will take place on 23-26 June with standard four-day admission prices at £177
News
2 mins read
8 November 2021

Tickets for Goodwood Festival of Speed are now on sale, as it returns for 2022 with full-capacity crowds.

Prices for the UK’s flagship automotive event start from £44 for standard admission for the opening date of Thursday 23 June, rising to £177 for a full four-day pass. 

Goodwood says those who buy a ticket before 31 March 2022 will benefit from the "creative industry tax relief" put in place by the UK government, with a reduced VAT rate of 12.5%.

Children under the age of 12 go free, while those aged between 12 and 21 are eligible for a young person ticket, which starts from £22 for Thursday entry, rising to £89 for all four days.

The 2022 Festival of Speed will run from Thursday 23 June to Sunday 26 June (having taken place in July for the past few years), with the newest models, technology and innovation on display.

Formula 1 cars, drift displays and champion drivers will also make a return, as will the festival’s Future Lab and Electric Avenue, which made its debut this year.

“I'm thrilled that our much-loved, sell-out motorsport events will be making a spectacular return in 2022. Thank you to everyone who attended and partnered with the Festival of Speed, Revival and Members’ Meeting this year,” said the Duke of Richmond. 

“Your loyalty and support after a challenging 18 months made them more special than ever, and we can’t wait to see you back at Goodwood again next year. It really will be a season not to miss.”

Goodwood also announced the return of its annual Members' Meeting for its 79th year, which will take place from Saturday 9 April to Sunday 10 April, and the Goodwood Revival, which returns from Friday 16 September to Sunday 18 September.

Two new events will also launch at Goodwood this year, with dog-themed Goodwoof taking place from 28 to 29 May and cycling-focused Eroica Britannia from 6 August to 7 August. 

The two new events will respectively bring "all things dog" and vintage cycling to the estate’s popular events portfolio. Tickets to Goodwoof are on sale now at goodwood.com, with Eroica Britannia to follow later this year.

Tickets for the Festival of Speed can be purchased through the official goodwood.com website or by calling the ticket office on 01243 755055.

TS7 18 October 2021
Definitely giving Goodwoof a miss, blasted noisy dogs pooing all over the place. Put myself down for the Usual Members Meeting, unusually in the middle of the Easter holidays next year.

