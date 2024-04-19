BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen to show new EV design language with Beijing concept
UP NEXT
Car firms defend PHEVs amid evidence of high CO2 output

Volkswagen to show new EV design language with Beijing concept

Sleek new Volkswagen show car is set to mark a radical departure from design of ID 3 and ID 4
Greg Kable
News
1 min read
19 April 2024

Volkswagen has previewed a new concept car to be unveiled at next week’s 2024 Beijing motor show in an image uploaded to Chinese social media websites.

Featuring a sleeker lineage than the German firm’s existing production models, the unidentified concept is claimed to show how the design of electric Volkswagens will progress in the future.

The new concept appears to take the form of an SUV-coupé with a low-set front end, prominent wheelhouses, a heavily raked windscreen, an angular glasshouse, a plunging roofline and a shapely rear with prominent haunches over the rear wheels.

Related articles

Officials with ties to the company’s design operations in Wolfsburg, Germany, remain tight-lipped on details and dimensions of their latest concept car. They do admit, however, that efforts are under way to provide future EVs for the Chinese market with greater visual flair and a more contemporary appearance than that of cars such as the existing ID 4, ID 5 and Chinese-market-only ID 6.

The image of the new concept car is accompanied by the words “design a new era”, indicating the new design lineage is not only intended for a single model but a range of models.

The unnamed concept is the second model to be previewed by Volkswagen in 2024. In February, it issued a similarly darkened image of a new and more upright Chinese-market SUV model being developed in partnership with Chinese car maker Xpeng Motors. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

morgan plus 8 01 front tracking
Morgan Plus Six
8
Morgan Plus Six
mercedes benz cle review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz CLE
8
Mercedes-Benz CLE
BMW 1 Series review hero front
Used BMW 1 Series 2015-2019 review
7
Used BMW 1 Series 2015-2019 review
aston martin db12 review 2023 01 cornering front
Aston Martin DB12 Coupe and Volante
9
Aston Martin DB12 Coupe and Volante
omoda 5 ev review 2024 01 tracking front
Omoda E5 prototype review
Omoda E5 prototype review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front

Volkswagen ID 3

Volkswagen's electric hatchback receives mid-life updates to styling and that much-criticised interior

Read our review

used Volkswagen ID 3 cars for sale

Volkswagen Id.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Life Auto 5dr
2021
£16,901
30,323miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Id.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Family Auto 5dr
2021
£19,998
21,118miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Style Auto 5dr
2020
£16,495
32,273miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Id.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Family Auto 5dr
2021
£19,595
24,447miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Id.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Tech Auto 5dr
2021
£21,990
7,367miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen ID3 Pro Performance 58kWh Life Auto 5dr
2021
£16,450
35,982miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Family Auto 5dr
2022
£24,799
8,920miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Family Auto 5dr
2022
£23,999
12,536miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Family Auto 5dr
2021
£19,999
21,395miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 622 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Guy08 19 April 2024

And not before time. The ID range has a "juvenile" quality to its design and this design change will surely help their chances going forward.

Peter Cavellini 19 April 2024

VW Macan?, or am I just being cynical?, no of course not because it's really hard to tell from a silhouette with the suggestion of a roofline.

Latest Reviews

morgan plus 8 01 front tracking
Morgan Plus Six
8
Morgan Plus Six
mercedes benz cle review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz CLE
8
Mercedes-Benz CLE
BMW 1 Series review hero front
Used BMW 1 Series 2015-2019 review
7
Used BMW 1 Series 2015-2019 review
aston martin db12 review 2023 01 cornering front
Aston Martin DB12 Coupe and Volante
9
Aston Martin DB12 Coupe and Volante
omoda 5 ev review 2024 01 tracking front
Omoda E5 prototype review
Omoda E5 prototype review

View all car reviews