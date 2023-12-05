BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé brings 442bhp straight six
New Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé brings 442bhp straight six

Mild-hybrid, four-wheel-drive two-door is quicker and more powerful than the E53 Coupé it replaces
Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
5 December 2023

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the new CLE 53 Coupé as an indirect replacement for the discontinued E53 Coupé.

Set for UK sale early in 2024, the hot new two-door builds on the standard CLE with significantly more power, more sporting exterior styling and an upgraded interior.

Power comes from AMG’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine, supported by an integrated starter-generator (ISG) to make it a mild hybrid.



It develops 442bhp and 413lb ft of torque, with the ISG delivering an additional 23bhp and 151lb ft for brief periods under acceleration.

Drive is sent to both axles through a nine-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

The official 0-62mph time is put at 4.2sec – some 0.2sec faster than that claimed for the E53 Coupé. 

The top speed is limited to 155mph but can be increased to 168mph with an optional Driver’s Package.

AMG quotes combined fuel consumption of between 29.1 and 30.4mpg and CO2 emissions of between 220 and 212g/km.

CLE 53 hardware

Among the visual changes is the adoption of a new front bumper with AMG’s signature Panamericana grille, and the standard LED headlamps can be enhanced with AMG’s Digital Light functions as an option.

Further back, there are AMG-specific door mirrors, wider door sills, a restyled rear bumper and a deck spoiler. The standard AMG wheels measure 19in in diameter, with 20in items available as an option.

The optional AMG Optics package brings additional styling changes, including flicks on the bumpers, a larger rear spoiler and a decorative diffuser board between the tailpipes.

Adding to the sporting appearance are tracks that have been widened by 58mm at the front and 75mm at the rear, giving the CLE 53 a more assured stance than standard CLE models.

The suspension of the standard CLE has been comprehensively reworked during the development of the CLE 53, which adopts AMG’s Ride Control suspension with continuously variable twin-valve dampers. 

Further changes are also directed at the steering. It receives new gearing and operates in combination with standard rear-wheel steering offering up to 2.5deg of steering angle on the rear wheels.

Inside, the BMW 4 Series Coupé rival receives a standard AMG Performance steering wheel together with AMG-specific digital graphics for the 12.3in instrument and 11.9in central infotainment display, among other individual touches.

An optional AMG Dynamic Plus package brings firmer qualities to the underpinnings, active engine mounts, red brake calipers, a further enhanced interior as well as two additional driving modes: Race and Drift.

