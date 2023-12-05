New Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé brings 442bhp straight six

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the new CLE 53 Coupé as an indirect replacement for the discontinued E53 Coupé.

Set for UK sale early in 2024, the hot new two-door builds on the standard CLE with significantly more power, more sporting exterior styling and an upgraded interior.

Power comes from AMG’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine, supported by an integrated starter-generator (ISG) to make it a mild hybrid.

It develops 442bhp and 413lb ft of torque, with the ISG delivering an additional 23bhp and 151lb ft for brief periods under acceleration.

Drive is sent to both axles through a nine-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

The official 0-62mph time is put at 4.2sec – some 0.2sec faster than that claimed for the E53 Coupé.

The top speed is limited to 155mph but can be increased to 168mph with an optional Driver’s Package.

AMG quotes combined fuel consumption of between 29.1 and 30.4mpg and CO2 emissions of between 220 and 212g/km.

CLE 53 hardware

Among the visual changes is the adoption of a new front bumper with AMG’s signature Panamericana grille, and the standard LED headlamps can be enhanced with AMG’s Digital Light functions as an option.

Further back, there are AMG-specific door mirrors, wider door sills, a restyled rear bumper and a deck spoiler. The standard AMG wheels measure 19in in diameter, with 20in items available as an option.

The optional AMG Optics package brings additional styling changes, including flicks on the bumpers, a larger rear spoiler and a decorative diffuser board between the tailpipes.