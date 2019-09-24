Volkswagen CEO Diess accused of market manipulation

Volkswagen Group boss Herbert Diess is among a number of current and former executives from the firm who have been charged with stock market manipulation in relation to Dieselgate by German prosecutors.

The prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig has filed criminal charges against Diess, chairman Hans Dieter Pötsch and former CEO Martin Winterkorn. They have been charged with intentionally failing to inform investors in time about the financial impact of the scandal. By doing so, they improperly influenced the share price of the company. The charges follow an investigation by BaFin, Germany’s independent financial regulatory authority.

Lawyers for Diess told the Reuters news agency that he will keep his role as Volkswagen's CEO and defend himself with “all legal means”. They said that Diess joined the firm only in July 2015, and it was therefore not possible for him to foresee that the diesel issues would have financial consequences that would affect capital markets.

Winterkorn was Volkswagen's CEO when the scandal broke and resigned soon after. He has since claimed that he wasn't informed of diesel emission manipulation measures any earlier than Volkswagen has officially admitted.

However, documents from a meeting attended by Diess, Pötsch and Winterkorn on 27 July 2015 are alleged to prove the three discussed when to inform US authorities about the diesel emissions test manipulation measures well ahead of an official announcement made by Volkswagen on 22 September 2015. Volkswagen’s share price lost up to 37% of its value in the week the scandal went public.

Pötsch was the firm’s chief financial officer before becoming chairman of the supervisory board in 2015.