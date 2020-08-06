Nissan seeks businesses for new vehicle-to-grid charging trial

Nissan is seeking businesses to participate in a large-scale vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging trial, which will test how storing and sharing electricity in fleet vehicles’ batteries can support the UK grid and save businesses money.

The project, to be run in partnership with electricity supplier E.ON at Nissan's European Technical Centre in Cranfield, Bedfordshire, will use e-NV200s, Leafs and 20 recently installed V2G chargers.

Businesses must purchase a V2G charger to take part in the trial. However, these are available at a heavily subsidised price through grants from Innovate UK.

Nissan said that these most recent trials move it “a step closer” to bringing V2G charging to market.

V2G (also known as bi-directional charging) allows electricity to flow both to and from EVs, which means that energy can be stored in the battery and then sold back to the grid when demand for power is high.

By charging when demand is lower or renewable power is high, Nissan claims V2G reduces reliance on fossil fuels and reduces CO2 emissions.

Nissan fleet director Peter McDonald said: “We know many fleets aren't just looking at electric vehicle acquisition, they're also reviewing their energy infrastructure for a world where electric vehicles are fast becoming the norm.

"Nissan is collaborating with E.ON on this exciting energy infrastructure project to expedite V2G technology in the UK. Thanks to the Leaf and e-NV200 being V2G-capable, these EVs are well set for the future.”

Nissan is one of several manufacturers exploring V2G charging. Audi has recently begun working on bi-directional charging and Renault adapted a fleet of Zoes for it last year, introducing 15 across Europe.

