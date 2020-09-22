Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali set to leave firm to run F1

Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali is set to leave the firm to become the new CEO of Formula 1, according to a report by F1 website RaceFans.

Domenicali, who ran the Ferrari F1 team prior to joining Lamborghini, is mooted to be taking over from current F1 supremo Chase Carey, who has run the sport since January 2017 on behalf of Liberty Media.

The appointment of Domenicali would result in a strong presence of ex-Ferrari personnel at the head of the sport; Formula 1’s managing director is ex-Ferrari head of design Ross Brawn, while FIA President Jean Todt used to be the team’s sporting director.

Lamborghini and Formula 1 have yet to comment on Domenicali’s potential appointment.

