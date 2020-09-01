Government plans nationwide pavement parking ban

The UK government has announced plans to ban antisocial parking in a bid to make pavements safer for families and people with disabilities.
Three options have been proposed by the Department for Transport: making it easier for councils to ban pavement parking in their areas, giving councils powers to fine drivers who park on paths and an outright ban. The public consultation period, now open, will run until 22 November this year.
The proposals come in the wake of a review that found that a third of visually impaired people and almost half of wheelchair users were less willing to go out alone because of “antisocial” pavement parking.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “Parking on pavements means wheelchair users, visually impaired people and parents with pushchairs can be forced into the road, which is not only dangerous but [also] discourages people from making journeys.
“A key part of our green, post-Covid recovery will be encouraging more people to choose active travel, such as walking, so it's vital that we make the nation’s pavements accessible for everyone.”
The importance of opening up pavements to vulnerable pedestrians has been emphasised by a number of bodies, including the Living Streets and Guide Dogs charities.
However, others have sounded caution. The AA's head of roads policy, Jack Cousens, said: “A driver who deliberately parks in an obstructive manner and blocks the path of any pedestrian should expect to be punished.
“However, an outright ban on pavement parking could cause a series of unintended consequences. As we have seen over the past few weeks with road closures and narrowed roads, councils have acted with little consultation and in many cases lost confidence of the communities they serve.
“Local authorities should make a street-by-street assessment and, where pavement parking is allowed, markings should show how much pavement can be used. While councils have always had the powers to tackle problem parking, it would be typical if the only time they act is when there's fines income to be had from it.”
20 pound fine plus take their mirrors off
A lot annoys me about modern life and pavement parking is high up on the list. How did we get into the position where people think it's ok to force pedestians to walk around their car, into the road sometimes, just because they think the pavement is a layby. Used to love knocking mirrors with my elbow on the way home from the pub at night.
si73
I guess it is sometimes
Symanski
Where to park?
There's a lot of areas where drivers park half on the pavement because not to would block the road outside the front of their own homes. If you're going to ban this type of parking at least offer an alternative.
Worst is in the cities where they're not providing parking, and some of the costs in council car parks are soaring too. And they then wonder why shoppers aren't visiting!
Jeremy
Bring it on (a pavement
Bring it on (a pavement parking ban, that is). People have just got too lazy. Not content with driving 100 yards to the shop they insist on parking on the pavement right outside - at least they do where I live. If there's nowhere to park, then go up the road a bit further, park and walk back. Or go elsewhere.
catnip
Increased powers is the
Increased powers is the answer, rather than an outright ban, as there are circumstances where sensible and considerate parking partly on the pavement allows the traffic to continue flowing, and emergency vehicles to get through, rather than creating a blockage. But, as ever its the idiots who park fully on pavements just because they're lazy or think it somehow avoids the parking restrictions on the adjacent road, that spoil it for everyone and result in knee jerk , over the top legislation. Its really not that hard to use common sense and work out if you really need to park partly off the road, whilst at the same time leaving lots of room for pedestrians and pavement users.
Peter Cavellini
Bad parking?
Many places side Streets in particular were the width of two Horse and Carts, at the back of the houses were stables with an entrance just big enough to get said Horse and Cart in, today this in most cases is impossible for Cars, so, these streets now have cars parked up both sides, only space for one vehicle going up or down, some House owners are very protective of their parking space, some of the either park two wheels on Kerb, or if there's room actually park on the pavement,I agree with what the Government proposes, but, how about this, if there's room on the householders property, give them a grant to create a drive so their car is off the road and not blocking the pavement?
MarkII
Privileged Mentality
We live in a nice cul-de-sac and have parking areas in the corners for temporary parking, despite this people park on the pavement and (as our neighbour runs a childcare business) we regularly have parents park right Infront of our driveway, blocking our access to the road, even tho there's an empty parking bay literally 2 metres away.
The excuses are always the same and usually start, "I'm only...." and there is NEVER any apology. People think they can do what they want because their lives are more important and their time more valuable.
Hit em hard with fines and they might get some social conscience.
Peter Cavellini
Me too!
I live in cul de sac to, three spaces for whoever at the top, there are some homes with three cars so some have to park on the road, but they all park on one side, occasionally there's a problem but we all just get on with it and sort it out. No fuss, no hassle.
Add your comment