Bugatti CEO to take charge of Lamborghini

Bugatti boss Stephan Winkelmann has been named named the CEO of Lamborghini in a new dual role.

He will take over the Lamborghini top job from 1 December, replacing Formula 1-bound Stefano Domenicali, and will remain the president of Bugatti.

The German's appointment was confirmed today in an official statement following approval by the Audi board of management, which has overall responsibility for the Lamborghini brand.

Winkelmann previously held the top job at Lamborghini from 2005 to 2016, seeing the Urus SUV into production before moving to Audi Sport.

He has been in charge of Bugatti for the past three years, during which time he signed off on the limited-run Divo and Centodieci hypercars and the Bolide concept racer.

"Stephan Winkelmann has decisively shaped the history of Lamborghini," Audi board chairman Markus Duesmann said. "No one else stands more clearly for the Lamborghini brand, and he's exactly the right person to lead this unique brand into a successful future."

Duesmann also thanked outgoing CEO Domenicali for his tenure at the Italian supercar maker, saying: "In the past four years, he has shaped the transformation of the brand and pushed it ahead. We wish him every success in his new role as CEO of Formula 1.”

"It's a great honor and pleasure for me to lead these two unique companies with their extraordinary automobiles," Winkelmann said of his new dual roles. "Our creativity in both companies is by no means finished, and the world is assured of some surprises."

READ MORE

Official: Lamborghini boss Domenicali leaves to run F1

Report: Volkswagen Group to sell Bugatti to Rimac by end of 2020

Bugatti plots 'everyday' second model