Bargain Bentley showdown: why they're more tempting than ever

With stereotypical German frankness, the Volkswagen Group’s 1999 report attributed the losses made by Bentley, its recent acquisition, to “unsatisfactory sales volumes”.
Back then, the Crewe firm struggled to sell 1000 cars annually. Yet last year, Bentley cleared £100 million and built a record 11,817 vehicles, almost half of which were Bentayga SUVs – a model unimaginable 18 years ago.
The revolutionary concept behind Bentley’s success under VW? Better cars. And now you can buy several of those better cars for less than £30,000. Yes, for the same money as a fancy VW Beetle, you can choose from Arnage, Continental Flying Spur and Continental GT. We’ve gathered one of each to explore the prospect.
This article was originally published on 30 April 2017. We're revisiting some of Autocar's most popular features to provide engaging content in these challenging times.
The Arnage saloon was box fresh when VW took over Bentley in mid-1998, but changes were soon afoot – partly because the launch model used a 350bhp 4.4-litre twinturbo V8 from BMW, with whom VW had clashed over the sale of Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Bentley’s ancient 16-valve pushrod 6.75-litre V8 returned in the turbo 400bhp Red Label in 1999, when the 4.4 was rebranded the Green Label. Both got stiffer shells, but the Red’s mammoth 619lb ft dwarfed the Green’s busier 413lb ft, dragging the 2520kg fourdoor’s 0-60mph time down to 5.9sec.
In 2002, the BMW lump was dumped, and lag-slashing twin Garrett T3s replaced the single T4 turbo on the venerable V8. The Red Label became the R, the hotter, firmer 450bhp T was introduced and further structural reinforcement increased rigidity while ESP helped tame the torque. Further power and sophistication came in late 2006 but, as with each of our trio, £30,000 limits us to early 2006 cars and older.
Which brings us to the 2003 Arnage R we’ve borrowed from Paul Heron at Keystone Cars, a family-run treasure trove of mainly noughties-era sports and prestige metal on the edge of the New Forest. Once a £150,000-plus motor, it’s up for £29,995, and that price includes an impressive service history, extendable six-month warranty and just 34,500 miles.
Join the debate
A34
Talking of running costs...
A34
Curiosity got the better of me - its a reasonable £305
So an ideal 3rd car for those with the garage space!
spudit2003
Depends which tax
For company car tax, well, you just wouldn't, its about £8500 for people on 20% tax rate and £17k for those on 40% tax (this is for the £115k flying spur, but of course if it had extras, the original price would be higher so the tax liability would be).
rare
Arnage all day for me. Proper
coolboy
Hold on!
80sXS
Just becasue you can, it doesn't mean you can
pauld101
A case of the victors rewriting history, perhaps?
ROLLS-ROYCE/BENTLEY PRODUCTION
1993 1,264
1992 1,244
1991 1,620
1990 3,274
1989 3,254
1988 2,968
1987 2,747
1986 2,531
1985 2,551
1984 2,238
1983 1,551
1982 2,436
bowsersheepdog
Brilliant Bentleys
Add your comment