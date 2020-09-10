Autocar Business Live: join us in conversation with Vauxhall boss Stephen Norman on 30 September

Stephen Norman took the reins of the UK’s last mainstream car and van manufacturer early in 2018, soon after PSA acquired Opel-Vauxhall from General Motors.

During the Autocar Business Live online webinar with Norman, we will discuss how the Vauxhall boss propelled the maker towards profitability, the subsequent upheaval from Covid-19 and how the brand is readying for the next phase of its reinvention.

The free event takes place on Wednesday 30 September, at 10.30am. You can sign up to the webinar by clicking here.

Audience members will also be able to submit questions during the event, which will be addressed time-permitting.

Autocar Business is our industry-focused brand, which provides news and insight into the business of the automotive world.

