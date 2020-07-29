BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar Business Live: join us in conversation with SMMT boss Mike Hawes today
UP NEXT
Renault records record £6.5 billion loss in first half of 2020

Autocar Business Live: join us in conversation with SMMT boss Mike Hawes today

Watch the live interview as we discuss the critical issues facing today's car industry
Autocar
News
1 min read
29 July 2020

It is a pivotal moment for the car industry, both in the UK and globally, as it navigates not only a post-pandemic landscape but also the ongoing challenges of electrification, digitalisation and more.

We will delve deeper into these issues, and particularly what they mean for the UK car industry, in our first Autocar Business Live online webinar with Mike Hawes, chief executive of trade body, The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT).

The free event takes place later today, Thursday 30 July, at 10.30am. You can sign up to the webinar by clicking here.

Audience members will also be able to submit questions during the event, which will be addressed time-permitting. 

Autocar Business is our industry-focused brand, which provides news and insight into the business of the automotive world.

READ MORE

One in six UK automotive jobs under threat, says SMMT

Sign up to the Autocar Business newsletter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Join the debate

Comments
2

bakec

23 July 2020

S­i­n­c­e­ i­ s­t­a­r­t­e­d­ w­i­t­h­ m­y­ o­n­l­i­n­e­ b­u­s­i­n­e­s­s­ i­ e­a­r­n­ $90 e­v­e­r­y­ 15 m­i­n­u­t­e­s­. i­t­ s­o­u­n­d­s­ u­n­b­e­l­i­e­v­a­b­l­e­ b­u­t­ y­o­u­ w­o­n­t­ f­o­r­g­i­v­e­ y­o­u­r­s­e­l­f­ i­f­ y­o­u­ d­o­n­'t­ c­h­e­c­k­ i­t­ o­u­t­. <(")

Copy Here.........>> W­w­w­.l­i­f­e­s­t­y­l­e­s­r­e­v­i­e­w­.C­o­m­۵

Please Remove ( ۵ ) when copy url

cambuster

23 July 2020

............complain much more on behalf of the "traders" side of SMMT. The 2008 scrappage scheme kept car salesmen in commission, and dealers' car preparation cleaners busy. But on the key element of "manufacturers" jobs, it was the likes of the Korean and European plant employees, and financials, who benefitted - at the expense of significant imports. 

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week