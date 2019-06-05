Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante: 211mph drop-top shown in London

Aston Martin has shown the fastest convertible in its history, the new DBS Superleggera Volante, at the London Concours event.

Capable of hitting 211mph – identical to the hard-top DBS – the British firm’s newest addition is priced from £247,500. That headline figure is £22,500 more than the coupé, but Aston claims the “extra level of sensory overload that only an open-top super-GT can deliver” justifies the premium.

The roof itself is the most advanced soft-top the firm has ever produced, with eight layers of insulation and the ability to fully open it in 14sec – from inside the car or externally via the remote. The mechanism is said to have been put through more than 100,000 cycles in development in everywhere from Nevada’s Death Valley to the Arctic Circle.

The roof compresses to a claimed class-leading height of 26cm in the boot, maximising available luggage space. The soft-top itself is available in eight exterior colours, with six interior headliners available to order.