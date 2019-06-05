Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante: 211mph drop-top shown in London

Fastest soft-top Aston ever makes its first public appearance at London's annual Concours event
by Lawrence Allan
5 June 2019

Aston Martin has shown the fastest convertible in its history, the new DBS Superleggera Volante, at the London Concours event.

Capable of hitting 211mph – identical to the hard-top DBS – the British firm’s newest addition is priced from £247,500. That headline figure is £22,500 more than the coupé, but Aston claims the “extra level of sensory overload that only an open-top super-GT can deliver” justifies the premium.

The roof itself is the most advanced soft-top the firm has ever produced, with eight layers of insulation and the ability to fully open it in 14sec – from inside the car or externally via the remote. The mechanism is said to have been put through more than 100,000 cycles in development in everywhere from Nevada’s Death Valley to the Arctic Circle. 

The roof compresses to a claimed class-leading height of 26cm in the boot, maximising available luggage space. The soft-top itself is available in eight exterior colours, with six interior headliners available to order.

Despite the identical top speed, the DBS Superleggera Volante weighs a not inconsiderable 170kg more than the coupé, at 1863kg, which marginally affects acceleration. Aston claims a 0-62mph time two-tenths slower (3.6sec) and a 0-100mph time three-tenths slower (6.7sec) than the coupé’s. 

The twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 produces an identical 715bhp and 664lb ft of torque to the coupé, too. Estimated fuel economy is reduced from the 22.9mpg of the coupé to 20.1mpg under the new WLTP testing regime. 

Aside from the roof, the rest of the Volante’s exterior is broadly identical to the coupé’s. However, Aston has lightly revised the car’s rear profile – in particular the 'Aeroblade' surfaces of the rear deck – to compensate for any aerodynamic losses from the soft-top. As a result, it produces 177kg of downforce at its peak – a mere 3kg less than the coupé.

Comments
10

John90

24 April 2019

Peter Cavellini

24 April 2019

 When it comes down to how much money doesn’t matter, if you can afford these types of transport then why not?, White doesn’t do many cars any favours and this Aston is one of them, I like the interior, better than McLarens I think, it’s just the body color, maybe a green or a blue would show off it’s shape better.

Peter Cavellini.

Turinbrakes

24 April 2019

about white cars as I am not a big fan of the colour either, but I have to admit that that Aston in those pics, looks absolutely gorgeous

Turinbrakes

24 April 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 When it comes down to how much money doesn’t matter, if you can afford these types of transport then why not?, White doesn’t do many cars any favours and this Aston is one of them, I like the interior, better than McLarens I think, it’s just the body color, maybe a green or a blue would show off it’s shape better.

about white cars in general as I'm not a fan of the colour either, but I have to admit that that Aston, in those shots, looks absolutely gorgeous

JMax18

24 April 2019

Can't see how white harms the look of it. In my opinion, Aston Martin are fully competitive with Ferrari, and all their models are awesome, particularly the Superleggera. However, I can see how an Aston might not have the status that comes with a Ferrari.

JMax

Citytiger

24 April 2019
JMax18 wrote:

Can't see how white harms the look of it. In my opinion, Aston Martin are fully competitive with Ferrari, and all their models are awesome, particularly the Superleggera. However, I can see how an Aston might not have the status that comes with a Ferrari.

I believe an Aston has an equal if not greater status than a Ferrari, especially the current Ferrari range.. 

Laos

24 April 2019
Beautiful...looks nicer than a Ferrari in my opinion

Tragic Trousers

24 April 2019

The size of that grille is too much. It's almost vulgar, which is something an Aston should never be.

Peter Cavellini

24 April 2019

 White makes cars look bigger, whereas dark colours make cars look smaller, a bit like us wearing dark clothes to hide our shape..

Peter Cavellini.

Peter Cavellini

5 June 2019

 Lousy pics?, I think so, makes the Car look huge, a human in it or beside it would have given a better idea of how much road it takes up.....

Peter Cavellini.

