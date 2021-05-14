BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota invests £1 million to fight catalytic converter theft in older cars
UP NEXT
How Audi's CEO is transforming the 111-year-old brand

Toyota invests £1 million to fight catalytic converter theft in older cars

More than 100,000 catalytic converters will be marked so they can be traced
News
2 mins read
14 May 2021

Toyota will spend more than £1 million to combat catalytic converter theft on older vehicles, rates of which have risen to an all-time high. 

The Japanese firm will work with the police, security firm Smartwater and the AA to produce and distribute 50,000 initial marking kits, which will be used to mark the components of more than 100,000 Lexus and Toyota cars.

Catalytic converters are targeted by thieves because they contain precious metals used to clean up exhaust gases and reduce pollution. These metals can be illegally recycled or sold for profit, although more modern cars are fitted with differently designed converters, so are not typically targeted by thieves.

Hybrid cars have the most precious metals in their catalytic converters and are popular targets for organised gangs. The Auris and Prius both use this technology.

Security markings are invisible but can be used to trace stolen catalytic converters to a specific crime, also raising the risk to those handling the devices along the criminal chain, from theft to disposal and eventual recycling.

“Catalytic converter theft is a very serious problem in the UK and the effects on victims of this crime are emotional as well as financial,” said Rob Giles, Toyota director of customer services.

“We’re pleased to be starting this initiative, working closely with the police, not only to help them with their efforts to combat this crime but also to send a clear message to criminals that if they choose to target a Toyota or Lexus car, there is now a far higher chance of getting caught,” Giles added.

The marking service is free to all Lexus and Toyota customers, who need to call their local dealership for more information.

 

READ MORE

Cat burglars: the victims of catalytic converter theft

Catalytic converter thefts rose dramatically in 2019, figures reveal

Top 10 best hybrid hatchbacks 2021

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 3dr
2014
£4,100
36,167miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X 3dr
2015
£4,197
43,107miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Mode 5dr
2014
£4,250
43,678miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 3dr
2015
£4,450
56,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 5dr
2014
£4,495
55,024miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Mode 5dr
2014
£4,499
25,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2014
£4,550
57,100miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 5dr
2014
£4,695
19,886miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2016
£4,790
58,872miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Cupra Leon 2021 UK FD hero front

Cupra Leon 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 FD hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 review

1 Ssangyong Rexton 2021 UK FD hero front

Ssangyong Rexton Ultimate 2021 UK review

1 JIA Range Rover Chieftain 2021 UK FD hero front

JIA Chieftain 2021 UK review

1 Ford S Max Hybrid 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford S-Max 2.5 Duratec FHEV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Cupra Leon 2021 UK FD hero front

Cupra Leon 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 FD hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 review

1 Ssangyong Rexton 2021 UK FD hero front

Ssangyong Rexton Ultimate 2021 UK review

1 JIA Range Rover Chieftain 2021 UK FD hero front

JIA Chieftain 2021 UK review

1 Ford S Max Hybrid 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford S-Max 2.5 Duratec FHEV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives