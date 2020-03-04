Government plans E10 petrol roll-out from September 2021

Lower-carbon E10 petrol, which is made with 10% ethanol, is set to be introduced as standard at UK filling stations from September 2021 under new plans by the government.
Following a consultation on switching petrol grades from E5 (with 5% bioethanol) to E10, the Department for Transport claims the move would reduce the average CO2 emissions of a petrol vehicle by 2% compared with E5 fuel. In total, it could reduce CO2 transport emotions by 750,000 tonnes per year, the equivalent of 350,000 cars.
The government has set a target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050, as part of which it will ban the sales of new combustion-engined cars - including most hybrids - from 2030.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “We’re going further and faster than ever to cut emissions from our roads, cleaning up our air as we accelerate towards a zero-emission transport future.
“Although more and more motorists are driving electric vehicles, there are steps we can take to reduce emissions from the millions of vehicles already on our roads – the small switch to E10 petrol will help drivers across the country reduce the environmental impact of every journey, as we build back greener.”
E10 petrol is currently legal to sell in the UK, but not widely available. The government has already introduced new labelling for petrol pumps, highlighting the biofuel content of every fuel. E10 petrol is currently standard in a number of countries, including France and Germany.
The government says that around 700,000 older cars still used on UK roads would be unable to run E10 fuel, due to the differing mix. Although it estimates a significant number of those will be scrapped by the time the switch is introduced, it notes that some “classic and cherished” older vehicles will remain. To ensure they can continue to run, the government plans to require that higher-octane ‘Super’ fuel will continue to be made to E5 standards while E10 becomes the default for ‘Premium’ grade 95 octane fuel.
Car owners will be able to find out if their vehicle can run on E10 fuel with a dedicated compatibility checker, but cars built post-2011 are legally required to be able to use the fuel.
Yet again, government taxing the motorists off the road who can ill afford it. The E10 fuel has less calorific value (I.e less mpg) than E5, so you will require more of it to cover the same mileage, you vehicle will use more fuel, so our greedy government can extract more money from us. No doubt, the current E5 fuel will then become eye-wateringly expensive, thereby hitting lower income families in the pockets as they drive older cars out of necessity, not choice, they simply can't afford a newer car. This move is yet another disgusting example of legalised robbery of the UK motorist, oh, and by the way, most "classic " cars can't even run safely on the current E5 unleaded petrol without an expensive additive to prevent expensive damage to their engines. Rip-off Britain strikes again.
Carbon savings from burning alcohol?
The CO2 savings figures from the government are impressive, but somebody needs to explain the science. Alcohol is not as energy-dense as petrol, so you get 1% or 2% less mpg, but power output is unaffected. So, we'll all be doing the same mileage, with a marginally less efficient fuel, yet CO2 emissions are going to go DOWN?
Surely the only difference is that the CO2 we emit will be from burning carbon that was captured by plants this year or last, rather than by zooplankton and algae millions of years ago? We're still releasing megatons of carbon into the atmosphere that was in solid form until we released it by burning fuel?
If what the planet needs is less CO2 in the air, this isn't even a sticking plaster, it's just slowing the release of fossil carbon and releasing slightly more of it from current organic material instead. What am I missing?
according to FBHVC latest newsletter
"There had been efforts to introduce E10 petrol to the forecourt. We understand that the only UK refinery for the alcohol additive has closed and the environmental and shipping costs of shipping the additive from other parts of the world negates any environmental benefits and fuels on the forecourt remain unchanged."
I guess they have a few things to sort out first...