Talent wanted: Drivers of Change competition opens for entries

Autocar and executive search specialists Ennis & Co have teamed up again to launch their joint initiative to attract fresh talent to the automotive sector.

After a hugely successful launch last year, the Drivers of Change competition returns, with the same three categories of Technology, Digital and Retail. The aim of identifying and promoting the best talent in all three areas remains, with a view to giving support to entrants in getting their ideas to market.

The Drivers of Change competition aims to highlight the exciting employment opportunities available in the industry as it undergoes unprecedented change, driven by the push towards electrification, autonomy and digitalisation.

The initiative is open to anyone who has a visionary idea in any of the three categories. Prior experience isn’t required – the range of entrants spans from those starting out in their career to those with more experience, be that within the automotive world or outside of it. The key is to have an idea that could challenge the status quo.

Steve Cropley, Autocar’s editor-in-chief, said: “As we’ve seen in the last year, rapid change is here to stay. With the automotive industry transforming so quickly and in so many exciting ways, there has never been a better time for fresh talent with new ideas and different ways of working to break through and make a difference.

“Applicants might be coming out of university or they might be a couple of roles into their careers. There’s no upper age limit, just a desire to hear from anyone who has an ability to look at problems from fresh angles and create opportunities from them.”

The winner in each of the three Drivers of Change categories will take home £5000 in prize money and have the chance to interact with key sponsors.

Drivers of Change is sponsored by: APC; Cox Automotive; CitNOW; IMS (Insurance and Mobility Solutions); Jardine Motors Group; JATO Dynamics; Pivotal Subscription by Jaguar and Land Rover; Marshall Motor Holdings; McLaren Automotive; Polestar; SMMT (in association with); Sytner Group; Toyota; Volkswagen Group UK; and Volvo Car UK.

Ennis & Co founder Lynda Ennis said: “We believe that an inclusive industry is a benefit to all during this pivotal time for automotive. For this reason, a key focus of the Drivers of Change competition is to attract talented and innovative individuals of all ages, from all backgrounds, all walks of life and all industries to the automotive sector.

"Our incredible sponsors represent not only the variety of roles and specialities available within automotive, but also the hunger for bright new talent. Following the success of last year’s competition, we are excited to see the innovative applications of 2021 and how they plan to revitalise and benefit our industry.”

Participants must be aged 18 or over to enter. They will need to submit a short written piece on why they should win, as well as a creative video. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an exclusive assessment day (held online), where a panel comprising leading industry figures will judge the candidates.

Three finalists from each category will be invited to attend the annual SMMT dinner in November 2021 (subject to it taking place), where the winners will be announced. To enter, click here.

