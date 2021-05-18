BACK TO ALL NEWS
London-based company to bring EV chargers to underserved areas

Stellantis and Foxconn partner to form Mobile Drive software arm

Joint venture with electronics giant to supply infotainment for Stellantis as well as other manufacturers
Felix Page Autocar writer
18 May 2021

Stellantis has partnered with Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn to form Mobile Drive, a 50:50 joint venture which will see the two firms collaborate on infotainment and in-vehicle connectivity offerings. 

Crucially, the two firms said, the deal is aimed at "accelerating development timelines to bring innovative in-vehicle user experiences enabled by advanced consumer electronics, HMI interfaces and services that will exceed customer expectations".

The collaboratively created infotainment systems will be "seamlessly connected inside and outside the vehicles in which they are installed". They will also provide new revenue streams for Stellantis and Foxconn, by offering instant over-the-air upgrades and optional vehicle features throughout the vehicle's lifecycle. 

All Stellantis brands will use Mobile Drive systems in their production vehicles, though it remains unclear which will be first and when the first vehicle so equipped will be launched. Stellantis software boss Yves Bonnefont refused to give further details, but said: "We have identified a precise project and have started work almost immediately. Speed is of the essence."

Foxconn previously worked with Fiat Chrysler (now part of Stellantis) to create the radical Airflow Vision concept (below), a futuristic MPV concept that previewed the technological evolution of the brand's production cars. There has been no indication the joint venture will seek to launch its own vehicles, but indications that the Mobile Drive systems will enhance the user experience for autonomous capable-vehicles suggest a similar focus on touchscreens and minimal cockpit design. 

Foxconn will supply infotainment systems to Stellantis as part of the deal, but will also offer its technical platforms for wider use by other automotive manufacturers. Mobile Drive will bid to supply infotainment systems and related hardware to any "interested" brands. 

The systems will be equipped with biometric reconigtion functionality, an AI personal assistant, 

The move comes 100 days after the official formation of Stellantis from the merger of PSA Group and FCA, and in recognition of the fact, said CEO Carlos Tavares, that "the vehicles of the future will be increasingly software-driven and software-defined". 

The two firms will share development of the Mobile Drive venture, which will be headquartered in the Netherlands. 

READ MORE

Fiat Chrysler concept previews tech-laden MPV model

Electronics giant Foxconn ramps up EV ambitions with Byton deal​

jer 18 May 2021

Probably one of the better options to catch up and compete with everyone else from Google (Volvo) and the rest. What happens though when a government realises cars are being controlled by a Chinese companies sw. When this finally sunk in for Telecoms there were all sorts of knee jerk political interventions on the grounds of national security.

