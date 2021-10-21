BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar's Great Women podcast: automotive and mobility executive search specialist Lynda Ennis
Autocar's Great Women podcast: automotive and mobility executive search specialist Lynda Ennis

In the latest of our Great Women podcasts, we chat to Lynda Ennis as the industry grapples with a rapidly changing landscape
Autocar
News
2 mins read
21 October 2021

Tune into our new series of Autocar podcasts, in the latest of which we talk to Lynda Ennis, founder of automotive and mobility executive search company Ennis and Co., a team of specialists who are at the cutting edge of the recruitment industry.

Ennis and Co was created in 2010 and since then, Lynda has helped recruit some of the finest minds in the automotive and mobility world, both here in the UK and globally. In a pandemic-afflicted world filled with semiconductors, digital transformation and the transition to electric vehicles, it’s a time of unprecedented change in the industry; something that Lynda is uniquely placed to delve into with her knowledge and expertise.

Join us as we talk to Lynda, covering everything from the early days of her illustrious career, to her unique industry insights, as well as advice for people starting out on their careers today.

About the podcast

Welcome to the Autocar podcast, a new series designed to build on the ground-breaking Great Women initiative that Autocar has been running for six years, promoting the brightest and best talent in the automotive industry. 

We’ll be talking to the most influential voices around, getting to know the people behind the headlines and how their experiences have shaped our industry today. We’re hoping you’ll find them interesting no matter what your outlook: whether you’re an Autocar reader, a 30-year industry veteran, or someone just starting out in their career. Covering loads of fascinating subjects, we’ll be speaking to all sorts of people from both inside and outside the industry. 

How to listen

This is the easy bit. You can download or stream the episode now on whatever digital listening device you choose, as every podcast will be available here.

We’d love to hear from you, so send any suggestions or queries to autocar.events@haymarket.com

Latest Drives

1 Mazda 2 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach e GT 2021 first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review
1 RAM 1500 TRX 2021 first drive review hero front

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review
1 Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK first drive review hero front Richard Lane

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review
1 Seat Leon estate FR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

