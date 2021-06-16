Renault mobility outfit Mobilize to launch three bespoke EVs

New Renault Group mobility outfit Mobilize will launch a trio of bespoke electric vehicles in the coming years, aimed at creating "a circular and all-encompassing programme to support EV uptake".

The Mobilize brand was launched as part of Renault's landmark 'Renaulution' transformation strategy. It will provide electric transport solutions for urban environments, as well as developing new car charging, subscription and finance schemes.

Mobilize said its ambitions "stretch beyond automotive" and it is "looking to promote an ecological transition through flexible, sustainable, use-oriented mobility and energy solutions".

The first three Mobilize models are described as "tailor-made" and will be unrelated to the Renault Group's mainstream production EVs. They will also be unavailable for private sale, aimed instead at providing open-access, pay-per-use services.

The two-seat Duo heads up the Mobilize line-up, having been previewed earlier this year with the EZ1-Prototype concept. Intended to be built using 50% recycled materials - and to be 95% recyclable - it will be used for urban car-sharing services.

The ultra-compact EZ1-Prototype draws obvious influence from Renault's now-discontinued Twizy urban EV, and although no technical details have been revealed, it is likely to offer a similar range of around 62 miles.

The Duo will also spawn a single-seat "utility" variant called the Bento, which has a load capacity of 1000 litres and is designed to provide delivery services for urban businesses.

The Hippo is the brand's third model. Described as a "lightweight, all-electric utility vehicle", it will sit atop a modular platform and feature quick-change storage compartments that allow it to be easily adapted for different uses - including refrigerated containers and parcel bays.

With an equal focus on urban and rural environments, the Hippo is likely to have the longest EV range of the three models and will be substantially larger, given its 3000-litre storage capacity.

As well as launching a dedicated range of vehicles, Mobilize will seek to improve electric infrastructure and energy storage facilities. It is engaged in a 'Smart Island' scheme to encourage EV adoption, roll out new charging solutions and install new energy generation facilities on the French island of Ile d'Yeu.

It has also partnered with German firm Betteries to develop a new energy storage system made up of used EV battery packs. With a maximum capacity of 9.2kWh, the units are said to provide enough power per day for the average household and could be used as a power source in remote locations where a grid connection is impossible.

