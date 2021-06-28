Nissan to build new electric crossover and battery factory in UK

Nissan has confirmed wide-reaching plans to electrify its operations in Sunderland, UK with a £1bn commitment to producing EV batteries and an all-new electric car at the site.
The manufacturer's new 'EV36Zero' initiative is jointly funded by Nissan, its battery production partner Envision AESC and Sunderland City Council. It will, says the brand, bring together "electric vehicles, renewable energy and battery production, setting a blueprint for the future of the automotive industry".
The project represents around 6200 jobs at the site and across its supply chain, with 900 new roles created at Nissan and 750 at Envision. The firm's EV36Zero plans have been announced to coincide with the Sunderland factory's 35th anniversary.
Nissan recently outlined plans to expand its Sunderland battery production facility, run by engineering partner Envision, to supply larger power packs for the UK-built Leaf, in line with post-Brexit foreign trade rules. Now, an all-new facility will supply power packs for all Nissan EVs, as Nissan works to create "a world-first EV manufacturing ecosystem".
The new, dedicated battery factory will far exceed the 1.9GWh capacity of that existing facility with an eventual capacity of 35GWh - matching the output of Tesla's site in Nevada. With Envision initially investing £450m, it will enter operations with a capacity of 9GWh, ramping up to 25GWh by 2030 and full capacity ten years later, with Envision's investment eventually amounting to £1.8bn. Nissan said it will supply batteries for up to 100,000 of its EVs per year.
Having produced batteries for the Leaf and eNV200 van in the UK since 2012, Envision will seek to "increase the cost-competitiveness of EV batteries produced in the UK" with new 'Gen5' battery technology offering 30% more energy density for improved range and efficiency.
UK production of the new units will also make them cheaper, and as a result will make "EVs accessibly to a growing number of customers in the future", said Nissan.
The UK government's investment in the site is estimated, according to the BBC, to be in the "tens of millions of pounds", but a precise figure has not been disclosed.
Don't forget that Nissan was promised assistance ahead of Brexit. How much was that?
But if they can avoid trashing their factory they will. They've invested a huge amount in it already and have little choice to add battery manufacturing ahead of the country of origin increases that will be facing them soon due to Brexit.
However, don't forget that Sunderland lost out on models from Nissan as well as a joint venture with Mercedes due to Brexit.
It is good news that the factory will continue, but we lost other automotive plants and parts companies due to Brexit. This is the Leavers winning a free trip to McDonalds, because a trip to Five Guys is now off the table.
@LP in Brighton. How much interest did you have in how much Nissan ( and Toyota etc ) received in subsidies to attract them in the first place? Do you have the same interest in how much France pays to attract their automotive industries? Or Germany theirs? THe most interesting case of all is DeLorean - go read how much they were given whilst we were part of the EU. That of course was a Tory Gov, labour are the ones who traditionally spend taxpayers money on such ventures.
Not for a second would I suggest this decision is a result of Brexit but what I can state for fact is that it pours egg all over the faces of those who said business would leave and as someone else has suggested, that the NE got what it deserved.
People like you simply cannot get over the fact you were wrong but what makes it worse is you now scrape the bottom of the barrel for any litttle tit-bit to say I told you so. It's really pathetic. Perhaps it's best to accept what's happened and get on with life.
Great news, even the remoaners are hard pressed looking for negatives. So much for Sunderland got what the deserved etc from the rejoin internet warriors.