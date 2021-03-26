BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Honda finds buyer for Swindon car plant
UP NEXT
Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 26 March

Honda finds buyer for Swindon car plant

Japanese firm will end Civic production at sole UK factory in July; industrial develpment firm commits to renovation of site
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
26 March 2021

Honda will sell its Swindon car plant, which is due to close in July, to industrial logistics firm Panattoni.

The Japanese firm decided in 2019 to shut its sole UK factory, which houses production for the Civic hatchback, and has been actively seeking a buyer since then.

There had been suggestions that the site could be sold to another car firm – with Swindon councillors even lobbying Elon Musk for Tesla to buy the site – but it now seems unlikely the site will continue to be used for automotive production.

Panattoni is one of the largest developers of industrial and logistics facilities in Europe and has committed to investing more than £700 million into redeveloping the site to attract new businesses. It will work with Swindon Borough Countil on the regeneration project.

Civic production will end at the plant in July, after which Honda will begin a decommissioning process at the site, before handing it over to Panattoni in early 2022. Manufacturing equipment from the site will shortly start to be sold off through an online auction.

Honda of the UK Manufacturing director Jason Smith said the firm is “pleased to have identified a capable new owner of the site” that will “generate exciting prospects for Swindon and the wider community”.

Honda says it is committed to leaving a “positive legacy” in the local community and is currently assessing opportunities for a few small sections of the site not required by Panattoni.

Honda opened its Swindon plant in 1985, on a site previously used for aircraft and train production. Car production began there in 1989. As well as the Civic, the Accord, Jazz and CR-V models have previously been built there. Around 3400 people worked at the site.

READ MORE

Honda confirms Swindon factory to close

The Swindon factory closure: how Honda got Europe so wrong

Opinion: why Honda is shutting its Swindon factory

Used cars for sale

 Splash 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£3,300
72,869miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Punto 1.2 Pop+ 3dr
2015
£3,366
74,554miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Corsa 1.2 Design 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,500
79,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Sandero 0.9 Tce Laureate 5dr
2014
£3,500
89,177miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2014
£3,545
37,278miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 5dr
2014
£3,695
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Picanto 1.0 2 5dr
2014
£3,700
67,272miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,700
60,075miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Punto 1.2 Easy 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,799
36,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Volvo S90 T8 fronttracking

Volvo S90 Recharge T8 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

1 Kia Sorento PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Sorento PHEV 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Defender 90 D250 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Land Rover Defender 90 D250 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 64kWh 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Volvo S90 T8 fronttracking

Volvo S90 Recharge T8 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

1 Kia Sorento PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Sorento PHEV 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Defender 90 D250 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Land Rover Defender 90 D250 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 64kWh 2021 UK review

View all latest drives