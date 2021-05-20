Graham Hoare steps down from Ford of Britain and joins Britishvolt

Graham Hoare has left his role as chairman of Ford of Britain and joined Britishvolt, the UK’s biggest investor in automotive lithium ion battery technologies, as president of global operations.

Hoare will lead global functional operations at the company from 1 June and will search for future expansion opportunities ahead of the company’s first battery gigafactory starting operations in 2023.

He will become the second high-profile Ford employee to join the company, following ex-product chief Joe Bakaj, who was announced as an advisory board member in March.

“Britishvolt’s mission to place itself at the forefront of battery technology is of great importance as we move, collectively, towards net-zero targets,” Hoare said.

“It’s crucial that Britishvolt continues its impressive trajectory and delivers world-class products. Batteries will be at the very centre of the energy transition,” he added. “I am hugely excited to join the talented Britishvolt team and look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience acquired in the automotive industry to help play a part in Britishvolt’s future success.”

Hoare, who received an OBE in 2018 for services to the UK motor industry, is currently the chair of the UK Automotive Council, of which he has been a member for over a decade. During his tenure at Ford, the US brand collaborated with Volkswagen to form an EV and autonomous technology development scheme.

“Graham brings significant and wide-reaching industry experience to Britishvolt, further enhancing the expertise of our global leadership team,” said Orral Nadjari, Britishvolt founder and CEO.

“His career to date proves he is an outstanding automotive industry leader, with extensive engineering and business development skills, which will be invaluable to Britishvolt as our business continues to grow and gain momentum.”

Britishvolt still remains on track to begin construction of its Northumberland-based gigaplant later this year, with production of battery cells set to begin late in 2023.

