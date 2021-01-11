Autocar Business Live: join the webinar on 25 January as we discuss whether 2021 will be the year of the electric car

Alison Jones has been at the head of PSA Group’s UK operations since February 2019 when she was made MD.

Richard Parry-Jones was founder and chair of the Automotive Council, having previously been Ford’s chief technical officer.

Both of these influential people join us for the latest Autocar Business Live online webinar, for a conversation with Autocar’s Jim Holder and Steve Cropley. We’ll be looking forward to 2021 and what the year might hold for the UK car industry, delving into the phenomenal percentage growth in electric car sales. Jones and Parry-Jones will give their thoughts on what this means for the industry as well as the other trends we could see emerging in the coming years.

The free event takes place on Monday 25 January at 11.30am. You can sign up to the webinar by clicking here.

Audience members will also be able to submit questions during the event, which will be addressed during the webinar, time-permitting.

