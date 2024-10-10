BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar Drivers of Change 2025: Nominate your colleagues now
UP NEXT
Tata Motors chairman Ratan Tata dies aged 86

Autocar Drivers of Change 2025: Nominate your colleagues now

Autocar, Ennis & Co and SMMT launch new awards to celebrate diverse automotive talent

Autocar
News
2 mins read
10 October 2024

Autocar has opened nominations for the 2025 Drivers of Change awards, a new initiative held in association with Ennis & Co and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) to champion diverse talent in the automotive industry.

A returning name with a completely new format and approach, Drivers of Change is a sibling event to Autocar’s Great Women initiative, which celebrates the automotive industry as a place that welcomes everybody. 

Autocar Drivers of Change winners will be individuals who are driving change and promoting diversity in their business in whichever role they perform. Judges will be looking for entries that can demonstrate the adoption of diversity of background, experience and thought in their business.

Related articles

Winners will be named in nine categories but anyone appearing on the shortlist will be able to call themselves an 'Autocar Driver of Change'. They will all be celebrated at a special event hosted at the SMMT’s London headquarters on 6 February 2025.

The top candidates will be selected from the following areas of the car industry: marketing; manufacturing; operations; PR and communications; purchasing; retail; sales; talent; and vehicle development.

Individuals can put themselves forward for consideration, or can be nominated by friends, colleagues and employers. The awards are open to all working in the British car industry, and Britons working abroad.

Do you know someone you could nominate? Think far and wide within your organisation - we’re encouraging people to think outside of their immediate team for people deserving of an award.

Those nominating will need to supply evidence of the nominee’s business and/or industry impact. There is no limit to the number of nominations that can be submitted by a company.

Head here to submit your nomination before the deadline on 25 October

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Ford Ranger
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
8
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Electric 2024 review lead driving
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Hybrid 2024 review lead front
Vauxhall Grandland
Vauxhall Grandland
01 Lamborghini Urus SE IV 2024 review lead driving
Lamborghini Urus SE
Lamborghini Urus SE
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y

View all car reviews

used cars for sale

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo Quadrifoglio Auto Q4 AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£44,980
30,285miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Vauxhall CORSA 1.2 Turbo Elite Nav Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,394
31,308miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW 5 SERIES 3.0 530d M Sport Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£11,495
107,314miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Jaguar I-Pace 400 90kWh HSE Black Auto 4WD 5dr
2022
£35,490
10,300miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jaguar E-PACE 2.0 P200 R-Dynamic S Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£20,968
32,873miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 SE Euro 6 5dr
2021
£10,090
37,724miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI EVO SEL Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,810
34,632miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£17,190
62,228miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Ford FOCUS 2.0 TDCi ST-3 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£16,999
0miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
The discussion board is currently closed for new comments while we carry out some maintenance. In the meantime, please join the debate on our social media channels.

Latest Reviews

Ford Ranger
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
8
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Electric 2024 review lead driving
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Hybrid 2024 review lead front
Vauxhall Grandland
Vauxhall Grandland
01 Lamborghini Urus SE IV 2024 review lead driving
Lamborghini Urus SE
Lamborghini Urus SE
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y

View all car reviews