BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1999
UP NEXT
UK could build Nissan GT-R designer's lightweight electric sports car

From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1999

Colin McRae admits Brit Richard Burns is a threat to his position as a top rally driver
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
4 August 2023

Rally legend Colin McRae finally admitted fellow Brit Richard Burns was a threat to his position as the nation’s best rally driver, following Burns’ recent Acropolis Rally win. 

Burns piloted his Subaru Impreza to victory a full minute ahead of Toyota’s Carlos Sainz, while McRae retired his Ford Focus with gearbox trouble. 

Welcoming the challenge, McRae said in our 28 July issue: “I want to be known as Britain’s number one, the biggest or fastest Brit. But Richard has been driving very well this year and the fact that we are fighting for the same thing [the world title] adds credibility to being fastest Brit. It’s no good not having to fight.” 

Related articles

Neither driver ended up winning the 1999 drivers’ championship. That went to Mitsubishi’s Tommi Mäkinen, whose New Zealand Rally win in July was one of four victories for the Finn in that year’s campaign. 

As for the battle with McRae to be top Brit, Burns said: “It’s not just Colin – I want to beat everyone this year. Winning in Greece and coming second in Argentina has shown people I’m not just here to make up the numbers” – a point he reinforced later in the year by victories on Rally Australia and Rally of Great Britain. 

That run of late-season form secured Burns second in the drivers’ title, with McRae sixth. Burns was runner-up again in 2000 but he finally won the crown in 2001, when it was 1995 champion McRae’s turn to be runner-up.

used Subaru cars for sale

Subaru Levorg 1.6i GT Sport Tourer Lineartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£13,990
54,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Subaru XV 2.0i SE Premium Lineartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£21,999
18,066miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Subaru XV 2.0i SE Premium Lineartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,695
60,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Subaru XV 2.0D SE 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2014
£6,764
93,301miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Subaru BRZ 2.0i SE Lux Euro 6 2dr
2020
£25,995
5,600miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring Lineartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£35,000
11,777miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Subaru Forester 2.0 E-Boxer XE Premium Lineartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£34,495
7,600miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Subaru OUTBACK 2.5i Field Lineartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£35,500
6,934miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Subaru Forester 2.0 XEn 5dr
2008
£4,990
121,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 634 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives