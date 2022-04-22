BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the motorsport archive: On this day in 1933
UP NEXT
New 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 6: final design on show as reveal nears

From the motorsport archive: On this day in 1933

We report on the gruelling Mille Miglia
News
1 min read
22 April 2022

“In all Europe there is no race quite like the Mille Miglia. For months crews have worked hard on their cars, have gone into strict training and each driver’s hopes, fears and expectations are shared with the friend who also shares the wheel.”

It’s easy to see why: first held in 1927, this was an endurance epic around Italy, from Brescia down to Bologna, Siena and Rome, then east to Ancona, back up to Bologna, east to Treviso and back west to Brescia – about 1000 miles in total.

Alfa Romeo was the favourite, having won the previous year with its new 8C. It had quit racing due to its financial woes, but a privateer named Scuderia Ferrari had taken over its sporting efforts, and its four cars indeed dominated the MM.

Related articles

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

The 86 cars blasted away at a terrific pace, dicing on twisting country roads, mountain paces and village streets, the 8C of Baconin Borzacchini going at a record pace that his team-mate Carlo Trossi crashed trying to copy.

Unjustly a broken cylinder head forced his retirement, henceforth the 8C of Tazio Nuvolari leading all the way to the finish, cruising in to a rapturuous reception after 15hr 11min at an average of 67.45mph.

And to the delight of the British, the 1100cc class was won by an MG.

The Autocar Archive, dating from 1895 to the modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,100
62,610miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Renault Twingo 1.0 Sce Play 5dr
2015
£4,800
80,504miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,990
70,642miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Sz2 3dr
2015
£4,995
82,137miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Sting 3dr
2015
£4,999
85,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£5,000
71,517miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2016
£5,190
60,976miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,195
58,594miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Mg3 1.5 Vti-tech 3style 5dr
2015
£5,290
41,887miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yari Iberian Cup tracking front

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review
1-porsche-911-targa-4-GTS-action-front

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review
1 Voyah FREE 2022 first drive review lead

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review
1 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai i30 Fastback DCT N Line 2022 review lead

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yari Iberian Cup tracking front

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review
1-porsche-911-targa-4-GTS-action-front

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review
1 Voyah FREE 2022 first drive review lead

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review
1 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai i30 Fastback DCT N Line 2022 review lead

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

View all latest drives