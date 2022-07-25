BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Greatest road tests ever: Volkswagen Phaeton W12
UP NEXT
A day in Paris with a Citroen Ami and CEO Vincent Cobée

Greatest road tests ever: Volkswagen Phaeton W12

Exclusive limousine was surprisingly fast but fell short of rivals
Autocar
News
2 mins read
25 July 2022

VW’s desire to compete in the luxury limo market created this high-tech W12 giant, but it fell woefully short of the long-established competition.

Built from two VR6 engines running a common crankshaft, the Volkswagen Phaeton's relatively compact, all-aluminium, 48V W12 produced 414bhp. A five-speed automatic gearbox fed a Torsen diff that split drive 50:50 front to rear in normal driving. The platform was adapted from the contemporary Audi A8, but steel body panels contributed to a 2434kg kerb weight.

Among limos, only the twin-turbo V12 Mercedes S600 accelerated faster. However, engine refinement was generally poor. Brakes were initially strong but soon faded.

Related articles

The air-sprung suspension was competitive only when pushing hard in Sport mode. The rest of the time it was too harsh and jittery. The variable-speed steering was vague, too.

Healthy kit, ample leg room, a big boot and comfy seats were highlights of the double-glazed interior, but drab design and a lack of perceived quality disappointed, as did its fuel economy and residual forecasts.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

aston martin dbx707 2022 001 tracming front
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
kia xceed pheve 2022001 trakcing front
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
99 Porsche 911 Classic front tracking dynamic
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
99 Mini Resolute front dynamic
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volkswagen Phaeton

Volkswagen Phaeton 2003-2015

The Volkswagen Phaeton’s decade-old platform needs more than a tweak to be a success in the luxury car market

Read our review
Back to top

For: Exclusivity, performance, equipment

Against: Inconsistent ride, thirst, steering

What happened next: Despite subsequently sharing its platform and engine with the Bentley Continental models of the time, the Phaeton was never more than an also-ran in the UK’s limo market. V6 and V8 petrols and a 5.0-litre V10 diesel were also offered but a 3.0-litre TDI V6 later became the sole UK choice. Production ended in 2016. VW recently released photos of the Phaeton’s intended replacement but the car never made it to market.

Factfile

Advertisement
Back to top
Car Review
Volkswagen Phaeton 2003-2015
Volkswagen Phaeton
Read our full road test review
Read more

Price £68,260 Engine W12, 5998cc, petrol Power 414bhp at 6000rpm Torque 406lb ft at 3000rpm 0-60mph 5.9sec 0-100mph 14.8sec Standing quarter mile 14.4sec, 99mph Top speed 166mph Economy 15.6mpg

The Autocar Archive, dating from 1895 to the modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen PHAETON DIESEL SALOON 3.0 TDI CR V6 Tiptronic 4Motion Euro 5 4dr
2013
£12,627
81,269miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Volkswagen Phaeton 3.0 TDI CR V6 Tiptronic 4Motion Euro 5 4dr
2013
£11,490
73,780miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Volkswagen PHAETON 3.0 TDI CR V6 Tiptronic 4Motion Euro 5 4dr
2012
£13,990
76,709miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Volkswagen Phaeton 3.0 TDI V6 4MOTION 4dr
2008
£5,500
46,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Volkswagen Phaeton 3.0 TDI CR V6 Tiptronic 4Motion Euro 5 4dr
2013
£10,000
85,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Volkswagen Phaeton 3.0 TDI CR V6 Tiptronic 4Motion Euro 5 4dr
2012
£11,995
75,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Volkswagen Phaeton 3.0 TDI CR V6 Tiptronic 4Motion Euro 5 4dr
2009
£2,695
185,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Volkswagen Phaeton 3.0 TDI CR V6 Tiptronic 4Motion Euro 5 4dr
2008
£2,490
126,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Volkswagen PHAETON 3.0 TDI CR V6 Tiptronic 4Motion Euro 5 4dr
2012
£6,995
125,400miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

aston martin dbx707 2022 001 tracming front
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
kia xceed pheve 2022001 trakcing front
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
99 Porsche 911 Classic front tracking dynamic
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
99 Mini Resolute front dynamic
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review

View all latest drives