Greatest road tests ever: Noble M12 GTO

Tested 23.3.01

Noble’s first car, the M10 convertible, had been a surprisingly capable eyesore. But the handsome M12 took the small British manufacturer into veritable supercar territory.

All-round double wishbones, adjustable dampers, 330mm Alcon stoppers and 265mmwide rear tyres hinted at track potential, while a 2.5-litre Ford Duratec V6 used twin Garrett turbochargers to elicit breakneck starts and deeply impressive in-gear sprints from the car’s meagre 980kg mass.

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

Tractability was good from low revs, but the blowers really started to tell around 2500rpm; pace matched the Porsche 911 GT2 to 120mph. The combined noise from the intake, turbos and exhaust was all-enveloping. The Mondeo-derived five-speed manual ’box was quick and affable, and ABS-free brakes were dazzlingly effective.

Grip astonished in both the dry and wet, and the chassis was a masterclass in control and response. Limits were high but needed respect in the absence of ESP. The quick, power-assisted steering lacked feel and resistance, though, making the helm feel edgy. The ride aped a larger Lotus Elise: minimal body roll with a flowing, comfortable attitude over tricky roads.

The interior was roomy and nicely finished but lacked seating adjustability.

For: Pace, grip, poise, comfortable ride, fit and finish

Against: Edgy steering, inflexible driving position