BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Greatest road tests ever: Naylor TF 1700
UP NEXT
Hidden gems: A peak behind the scenes at Beaulieu

Greatest road tests ever: Naylor TF 1700

Lotus-tuned MG replica steered sweetly but never found success
Autocar
News
2 mins read
15 August 2022

Styled after the 1953 MG TF Midget, the TF 1700 was the product of Bradford-based Naylor Cars and cleverly blurred the line between original and replica.

The Naylor was largely underpinned by Austin Rover engineering, including the chassis, longitudinally mounted 1700cc engine and four-speed manual gearbox that sent drive to the rear wheels. Suspension was provided by double wishbones up front and a fourlink live rear axle. 

Acceleration was meagre but in line with the car’s classic ethos, and in-gear progress was respectable. High revs brought thrashiness, and wind noise was significant over 60mph with the hood up, while top-down buffeting was uncomfortable above 50mph.

Related articles

Handling was secure and predictable, and understeer was well contained despite skinny front tyres. The Lotus-tuned ride was a tad choppy, while the steering was lighter than we preferred at pace and the long nose demanded a later turn-in than was initially instinctive. The brakes were adequate.

The cabin was neat and comfortable for the most part, although storage was limited to the glovebox and a shelf behind the seats and there were no door locks. Hood operation was relatively straightforward.

For Handling, build quality, hood design 

Against Lack of security, price, economy

What happened next

Naylor Cars failed after building 100 TF 1700s, and in 1986 the rights were transferred to the Hutson Motor Company who then produced the car in limited numbers. Hutson still fabricates MG T-series parts, as well as replacement panels for the Jaguar E-Type.

Factfile

Price £14,221 Engine 4 cyls in line, 1700cc, petrol Power 77bhp at 5180rpm Torque 99lb ft at 3700rpm 0-60mph 12.5sec 0-100mph na Standing quarter mile 19.5sec at 72mph Top speed 89mph Economy 25.9mpg

Advertisement

Latest Drives

porsche macan t 001 front action
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
skoda karoq review 001 front cornering
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
mercedes qeq350 2022 001 panning
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
BMW M8 2022 001 cornering
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
ferrari 296 gtb 2022 001 cornering front Richard Lane
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz S Class 3.0 S350 V6 BlueTEC G-Tronic+ Euro 6 4dr
2011
£10,995
80,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Nissan Juke 1.6 Tekna Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£3,489
140,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen FOX 1.4 16V Urban Fox Euro 4 3dr
2010
£2,199
61,581miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
BMW 3 Series 2.0 318i SE Auto Euro 4 4dr
2007
£4,394
70,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Vauxhall ASTRA 1.9 CDTi SXi Sport Hatch 3dr
2008
£1,399
131,500miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Ford Focus 1.8 TDCi Titanium 5dr
2008
£1,695
125,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz B Class 2.0 B180 CDI Sport 5dr
2009
£2,495
116,979miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Vectra 2.2i 16v SRi 5dr
2007
£1,695
81,585miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mini Hatch 1.6 Cooper S Euro 3 3dr
2003
£2,695
115,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

porsche macan t 001 front action
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
skoda karoq review 001 front cornering
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
mercedes qeq350 2022 001 panning
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
BMW M8 2022 001 cornering
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
ferrari 296 gtb 2022 001 cornering front Richard Lane
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review

View all latest drives