Greatest road test ever: Ginetta G33

Priced between the Caterham Seven HPC and TVR V8S, the gorgeous Ginetta G33 had huge failings but charmed us with its thunderous intensity.

With a front-mounted, all-aluminium 198bhp Rover V8 powering the rear wheels via the SDl’s five-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential, the glassfibre-bodied G33’s 874kg kerb weight gave a higher power-to-weight ratio than a Porsche 911 Turbo. Acceleration was supercar grade, such as 3O-7Omph in 5.1sec, while ample low-end torque meant stunning in-gear progress. The Sierra Cosworth-sourced, unassisted brakes called for a firm boot but worked well.

All-round double-wishbone suspension performed well on twisty, undulating roads, but a series of bumps could set the rear wheels hopping and potholes jarred. Grip was very strong, although tail-out slides were still readily available.

The fiddly, leaky, ingress-hampering hood was best left stowed. Cabin quality was decent but luxury and kit were in short supply. The seats were fixed and the pedal box was badly offset.

Fuel economy was reasonable for this genre of car.