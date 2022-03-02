From the archive: on this day in 1984

Renault was doing so well in the 1970s that it decided to return to the luxury class for the first time since before the war.

Regrettably, the resultant 30 of 1975 suffered with its reliability, build quality and rust. Yet Renault persevered still, and in 1984 it introduced an entirely new tour de force: the 25.

“The 25 has a lot going for it: it is luxurious, fast, quiet and efficient both in terms of its mechanical refinement and use of space,” we said upon first acquaintance with a 123bhp 2.2-litre four-cylinder GTX (there were also V6s and diesels).

We found the claimed 0-60mph time of 10.3sec and MPG of 33.4 were about right, but comfort was more important; and here the 25 really succeeded, being “as quiet as the best of its competitors” and getting “good ride comfort” from its all-independent suspension.

We marvelled at the digitally voiced computer, although the digitally influenced dashboard design seemed “gimmicky” to us. Renault had clearly learned its lesson from the 30, because the 25 had “unquestionably good” build quality and extensive rustproofing.

It did okay, but the Safrane that followed it didn’t, and then the Vel Satis was the last nail in the coffin.