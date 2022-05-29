BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Why now is the time to buy a high-mileage hero
UP NEXT
New Citroen C5 Aircross revealed with concept styling and EV option

Why now is the time to buy a high-mileage hero

High mileage cars scare most people away. But we promise that some are bargains, not money pits

John Evans
News
4 mins read
29 May 2022

It all started with a 390,000-mile Toyota Prius – a 2011 60-reg 1.8 VVT-h T Spirit, to be precise.

A friend spotted it in the classifieds and reckoned that at £3150 and with 12 months’ AA breakdown cover, it was worth a look.

It sold overnight. But other Prius models kept popping up in the small ads, due in the main to its popularity among private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers and operators. 

Related articles

Bizarrely, seriously high-mileage Prii like these may just be more credible purchases than those with around 150,000-200,000 miles.

I went to look at a lower mileage Prius for my friend. However, its MOT history showed it had been clocked and a mileage expert we consulted reckoned that in reality it had done 400,000. This knowledge didn’t stop me popping over to the dealer to see if he had others and what high mileage does to a Prius.

The first thing to say about a high-mileage Prius, indeed any seriously high-mileage car, is don’t expect the dealer selling it to set much store by opening hours, a smart premises and a welcoming cup of coffee. The profits in high-milers don’t encourage such practices.

Although I was at his Portakabin for 10am sharp and stayed for 30 minutes, I saw no sign of the dealer.

I did see his remaining Prius, though: a 2004-reg 1.5 T Spirit with 168,000 miles, priced at £3995. That raised alarm bells, confirmed when, on checking its MOT history, I saw that at some point between 2011 and 2012, it had been ‘adjusted’ from 238,000 to 108,000 miles. This meant the car had in reality done 300,000 miles.

It looked like it had, too. Its pale velour interior was darkly soiled, the steering wheel was shiny smooth and the column shroud wore a light dusting of skin cells and assorted detritus. Elsewhere, the plastic windscreen scuttle had become brittle and cracked and the alloy wheels corroded beyond saving.

I had seen enough and left to view another Prius, a 2014-reg 1.8 T3, with a genuine 230,000 miles on the clock. With still one year of its PHV licence left to run, this £9000 example was a rare thing, but sadly neither it nor the dealer was anywhere to be seen.

That left one more: a one-owner, 2011-reg 1.8 T4 with 163,000 miles, priced at £6795. This time, the dealer was present, meaning I could take it for a spin.

My brief drive proved that while cars don’t improve with mileage, some disguise it better. The 163,000- mile Prius rattled its way around the block, but its brakes were strong, its engine was reasonably pokey and its CVT slurred without complaint.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Genesis Electrified G80 RT 2022 Lead front
Genesis Electrified G80
7
Genesis Electrified G80
audi s6 avant e tron 2025 Review front tracking 0006
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review
7
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review
Volvo V90 review lead
Volvo V90
8
Volvo V90
Alpine A390 prototype lead
Alpine A390 prototype review
Alpine A390 prototype review
Tesla Model Y 2025 Review front action blur 9295
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Toyota Prius

Used Toyota Prius 2009-2015 review

The Toyota Prius is an easy and very visible route to greenness, even if its reputation as the minicab of choice for UK drivers is now impossible to shake off

Read our review
Back to top

Its seats were surprisingly supportive, too, and not that badly creased. However, I was reminded that early Prii are plasticky and rather bland things, better suited to carrying fares than families.

Talking of which, as the ride-hailing service Uber encourages its ‘partner-drivers’ to abandon their Prii in favour of fully electric cars (it wants to be emissions-free in London by 2025), we can expect more of these hybrid pioneers to wash up in the classifieds.

Indeed, local authorities’ PHV-licensing rules are already doing a good job of flushing them out.

Mine recently announced that a new licence won’t normally be granted in respect of a vehicle registered more than five years prior to the date it has applied for. In addition, vehicles being licensed for the first time must meet or exceed Euro 6 emissions regulations. More pertinently for this story, a licence won’t be renewed in respect of a vehicle first registered more than 10 years prior to the date of renewal.

These rules also apply in London, where there are around 80,000 PHVs, more than 30,000 of them Prii, making the model easily the dominant choice.

Other interesting hybrids scuttling around the capital include 1200 Honda Insights and 1000 Lexus CTs. One of these could make an interesting high-mileage buy, but do check its MOT history.

Is buying a high-miler a good idea?

There’s nothing special about a high-mileage car; most cars can do well over 200,000 miles if looked after. Proponents argue that they’re good value for money and that running one helps save the planet by extracting the most value from the CO2 produced in its manufacturing (ignoring its higher emissions, of course).

However, seriously high-mileage cars are generally old cars with, unless they’re a Volvo or a Mercedes-Benz, poorer levels of crash safety. Being older means they’re slower, dirtier and generally less refined than newer cars, too. All that said, there’s no doubt that running a well-bought high-mileage car does feel like you’re beating the system.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Toyota Prius 2009-2015 cars for sale

 Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h T Spirit 10th Anniversary CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2011
£6,995
70,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h T Spirit CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2010
£2,695
265,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h T Spirit 10th Anniversary CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2011
£3,999
195,788miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£5,495
140,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h T Spirit CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£6,595
89,955miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£7,800
80,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h T Spirit CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,250
97,750miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h T Spirit CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£8,995
61,870miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h T3 CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2010
£5,990
70,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 488 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
catnip 30 May 2022

"Beware a lavish specification, as it only means trouble later on"

Bodes well for the future of the new stuff on sale today ...

sabre 29 May 2022

Amazing!!! no Citroen in the above list

jason_recliner 29 May 2022
200,000+ miles of strangers sweating... Mmmmmmm where do I sign?

Latest Reviews

01 Genesis Electrified G80 RT 2022 Lead front
Genesis Electrified G80
7
Genesis Electrified G80
audi s6 avant e tron 2025 Review front tracking 0006
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review
7
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review
Volvo V90 review lead
Volvo V90
8
Volvo V90
Alpine A390 prototype lead
Alpine A390 prototype review
Alpine A390 prototype review
Tesla Model Y 2025 Review front action blur 9295
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y

View all car reviews