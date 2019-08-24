Strange fruit: driving the Mini-based Outspan Orange

All of which has led us down some weird avenues of Minidom over the past 60 years. The Mini’s adaptability stems from the fact that its powertrain and suspension are carried on a pair of subframes whose position relative to one another can easily be shifted. That made it simpler for the British Motor Corporation to offer the longer-wheelbase Mini Countryman and Minivan, and not too difficult for assorted jokers to build devices such as the Mini Mini, which rides on a wheelbase short enough to house only two, or the Duckhams oil company to turn a Mini into a distinctly unstable-looking giant gallon can of 20-50.

The Outspan Mini was more ambitious than this, however, requiring the creation of sizeable moulds to produce a peel-textured monocoque complete with the green leaves of a stalk. Beneath this were stuffed the aforementioned subframes, the axles a mere 48in apart. Until some concrete ballast was added below the floor, this arrangement rendered the orange orb prone to performing impromptu forward rolls. The trigger for these gymnastics was the heft of the 848cc four-speed automatic powerpack, the A-series engine accessed via a lift-up lid cut into a dashboard stylishly surfaced with orange carpet. The carpet and its plywood substrate, incidentally, do a surprisingly good job of suppressing the Mini motor’s cheery threshings.

There’s only one door and it’s cut into the rear – its stay is a bent-wire hook of the kind used to secure garden gates – raising uncomfortable questions over how you might get out should an errant vehicle squeeze the Orange by smashing into it from behind. A rear-ender is less likely than an incursion into the Orange’s flanks, however. Its girth is slightly wider than that of a 7.5-tonne lorry, with huge curves of peel overhanging the dinky 10in wheels like the belly of a five-pints-a-night man.

Such juicy width allows the Orange to be almost sumptuously upholstered within, its ceiling and walls surfaced with deep-padded vinyl stitched to resemble fruit segments. The cabin ambience is of a teenage fantasy bedroom circa 1973. Sunset-hued bench seats are mounted beneath each of the generous side windows, and they’re broad enough to allow their occupants to lounge luxuriantly, unencumbered by seatbelts. The driver gets one, this mild reassurance being potential compensation for the fact that while your right leg lives in the tunnel-like footwell housing the accelerator and brake, your left must dangle from the seat into the central corridor that runs along much of the Orange’s floor.