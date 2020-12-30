Stick or twist? Cars Autocar bought and sold in 2020

Shiny new test cars are all well and good, but they don't offer a lot of opportunity for Sunday afternoon tinkering, nor are they brilliant for loading to the brim with rubbish or dirty dogs when required.

These, then, are our prides and joy: the new and used cars we've added to our own driveways and garages this year:

Skoda Superb iV Estate Mike Duff - bought

I'm rarely accused of being fashionable, but a Karmic coincidence meant I took delivery of a new plug-in hybrid Skoda Superb on the very day that the government’s plan to bring forward the ban on new ICE cars was formally announced.

For a self-confessed PHEV sceptic, this purchase was a decision of head rather than heart, and one influenced in large part by the current incentives promoting the uptake of electrified vehicles. The Superb iV isn’t electric enough to get the government’s £3000 grant, but its sub-50g/km CO2 emissions mean that, as I registered it before March, I can legitimately claim 100% of its cost as a first-year tax writedown. Rock ’n’ roll, huh?

In conjunction with a generous discount through a broker, that means, providing I keep the Superb for the long haul, I get a new car that will cost less than the three-year-old Mercedes E-Class diesel wagon I was otherwise considering. With around 30 miles of electric range, it should stay ahead of emissions standards and ULEZ zones for a few years.

The government is closing the tax window for PHEVs (only pure EVs will be eligible from next April), and that’s causing a rush for cars. A sixmonth wait for factory orders meant my choice was limited to the three unassigned iV SE L estates already in the UK. I went for black. And I fully intend to plug it in sometimes, too.

BMW 520i Felix Page - sold